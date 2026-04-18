DUSU president Aryaman was chased away from Gargi College by students who accused him and his associates of hooliganism. The incident unfolded amid student council elections, with students alleging Aryaman's group created a ruckus on campus.

An unusual scene unfolded at Delhi University's Gargi College when a group of students gathered in large numbers and chased away Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Aryaman, accusing him and his associates of hooliganism and harassment on campus.

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Students raised slogans and recorded the incident as Aryaman, accompanied by several others, was forced to leave the campus amid mounting pressure. Security personnel were present to prevent any escalation. Aryaman did not respond to calls from ANI seeking his reaction to the allegations and the incident.

Incident Linked to College Elections

A student present during the protest alleged that the situation escalated in the backdrop of student council elections at the college. "A candidate who had been disqualified reportedly had the support of ABVP. Aryaman arrived on campus with around 50-60 people. Despite police presence, they entered the premises and moved around, creating a ruckus and engaging in hooliganism. Students then came together and forced them to leave," the student alleged.

SFI Condemns Alleged ABVP Hooliganism

Meanwhile, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Delhi University, issued a statement condemning the incident and accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of attempting to disrupt the election process.

In its statement, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) alleged that "goons affiliated with ABVP forcibly entered the campus and resorted to intimidation, harassment, and hooliganism." It further claimed that Aryaman, along with others, engaged in aggressive behaviour, allegedly attempting to heckle students and faculty members.

SFI also raised concerns over the role of the police, stating that the incident occurred in their presence and questioning their effectiveness in ensuring campus security. "The students of Gargi College responded with courage and unity, resisting the disruption and asserting their right to a safe and democratic campus," the statement read, while demanding strict action against those responsible and a thorough inquiry into the matter.

There has been no official response from the ABVP regarding the allegations so far.