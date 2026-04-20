AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote to Delhi LG seeking action against ABVP members for forcibly entering Gargi Women's College. He demanded an FIR be registered, citing inaction by Delhi Police and raising concerns over student safety.

Amid no action so far against ABVP karyakartas who broke the gate and forcibly entered Gargi Women's College in the presence of the Delhi Police, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu. He has sought an urgent meeting to present a detailed account of the incident and urged that the police be directed to register an FIR and arrest those involved. He also said the incident at a women's college raises serious questions about student safety and the role of the Delhi Police.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AAP Leader Details Forced Entry in Letter

In his letter written to Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said that he wishes to draw attention to a serious incident that took place on April 17, 2026, at Gargi College, a women's institution under Delhi University in South Delhi. "A group of youths associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), led by DUSU President Aryan Mann, forcibly entered the college premises without any legal authority or permission," he highlighted.

"According to available information and video evidence, they broke the college gate and created chaos and disorder inside the campus, causing significant fear and distress among students and staff. The students of Gargi College displayed remarkable courage and resisted the intruders, eventually forcing them to leave the premises," Saurabh Bharadwaj noted.

Concerns Over Police Inaction and Student Safety

He further stated in the letter that it is extremely concerning that, despite the presence of Delhi Police personnel at the spot, no immediate action was taken either to prevent the forced entry or to arrest those involved in this unauthorised and disruptive act. "Shockingly, even after the incident, no FIR has been registered against the accused till date," he said.

Bharadwaj further said, "This incident raises serious concerns regarding the safety of students in women's educational institutions. The forced entry of a group of men into a girls' college, especially during an ongoing student election process, is completely unacceptable and amounts to a grave violation of law and order. It also puts the role of the police under scrutiny, who are expected to protect citizens, particularly vulnerable students, in such sensitive environments."

AAP Demands FIR and Prompt Investigation

Saurabh Bharadwaj urged the LG that, considering the seriousness of the matter and its implications for women's safety in Delhi, he be granted an appointment at the earliest so that he can personally brief him on the incident, share available evidence, and discuss the broader issue of security in educational institutions.

He further demanded, "Immediate directions should be issued to the Delhi Police Commissioner to register an FIR against DUSU President Aryan Mann and other ABVP karyakartas involved, under charges including trespassing, unlawful entry, creating public disorder, and other relevant sections of law."

Saurabh Bharadwaj also called for a fair and prompt investigation and strict action against those found guilty to prevent recurrence of such incidents and to uphold the rule of law. He expressed hope that swift and decisive action would be taken to ensure the safety of students and to restore confidence in the law enforcement machinery. (ANI)