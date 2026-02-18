Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar warned he would dump garbage at BJP leaders' homes if they continue obstructing waste disposal. He accused BJP MLAs of 'blackmailing' the govt for development funds and threatened to invoke ESMA.

Shivakumar Threatens BJP Over Garbage Blockade

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday reacted sharply to BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraj allegedly stopping a garbage truck to protest in Doddaballapur, warning that if they don't behave respectfully, garbage will be "dumped right in front of their houses".

Shivakumar alleged that BJP MLAs (specifically mentioning Aravind Limbavali and Dheeraj Muniraju) are deliberately obstructing garbage trucks from disposing of waste in the outer zones of Bengaluru. He claimed that this is a tactic by the opposition to "blackmail" the Congress-led state government into allocating development funds to their constituencies.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar threatened to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) if the MLA and his supporters do not "behave with respect". The Deputy CM warned that he would have garbage dumped directly in front of the houses of BJP leaders, including R Ashoka and BY Vijayendra, or at the BJP office, if the "blackmailing" continues. "If they behave with respect, fine. If not, I will invoke ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act). I will show no mercy and make sure garbage is dumped right in front of their houses. I will take the same garbage and have it dumped near the BJP office... It should go to R Ashok's house, Vijayendra's house, or else to the BJP office - that's it," he said.

"They are blackmailing us, demanding development funds for their constituencies. If an accident occurs, action will be taken in accordance with the law," Shivakumar added. When asked if they are opposing waste disposal due to accidents by garbage trucks, he said, "Accidents should not happen, law will take its course in such cases. But the garbage disposal can't be stopped. The waste is being disposed in the constituencies of S T Somashekar, Shivanna and Krishna Byregowda also."

Dy CM Criticises Contractors Association

The Dy CM also criticised the Contractors Association for halting work, questioning why they took on contracts during the previous BJP era without adequate funds. "If there is a commission, let them file a complaint. Let us stop the work first and see. Why did they take the work during the BJP era? He had already said that during the BJP era, do not take work without money. Even so, they put out a tender and got the work. If the department has a grant of 10 thousand, they have taken tenders for 30 to 40 thousand. Should we also take as much work as the grant in our department?" he said.

BJP Hits Back at Shivakumar's Allegations

In a counterattack, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy refuted the allegations by Shivakumar, stating, "It is a lie. False claim. Nobody is blackmailing Congress," further alleging that the garbage problem is always present during Congress tenure. "Whenever the Congress comes to power, the garbage problem is there in Bengaluru. At the same time, he wanted to blame others," he said.

"You have to find a way to put the garbage, but they are just blaming the BJP MLAs. Then what is that Congress MLAs doing?" Challenging Shivkumar's statement about dumping garbage on the opposition leader's homes, he further said, "Let him come. Let him come to the BJP office. We will show what the BJP is. If you are not able to handle this, resign. Somebody will come and look into that matter."

"If you bring the garbage, dump it in front of Vijayendra's residence, or Ashok's residence, or in front of the BJP office, will your problem be solved? See, this is totally a nonsense statement by a respectable DCM," he added. (ANI)