Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Media Incharge Anurag Dhanda hit out at the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government over the state's law and order situation following the killing of a young man in Rohtak.

AAP Slams Haryana Government Over Law and Order

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Dhanda said, "Across the whole state, the situation is terrifying. It seems the Chief Minister has gone on leave, leaving his position, and gangsters, drug traffickers and criminals have seized it. The whole state is living in fear right now about who knows when someone might get shot."

Referring to the Rohtak firing, he added, "Yesterday, in the Rohtak incident, some people shot a person 25 times. In such a situation, you can imagine how safe the lives of ordinary people are."

Dhanda further alleged that criminals were operating without fear. "The criminals are absolutely fearless. Yesterday, they committed a murder, and then they claimed on social media that they had committed it. This means that criminals don't fear the government at all," he said.

Details of the Rohtak Murder

Earlier, on Monday, a youth identified as Dinesh alias Goga, a resident of Nizampur, was shot dead outside a private hospital on the Delhi Bypass, one of the busiest intersections in the city.

According to police, two unidentified assailants arrived on a scooter and fired 15 to 20 rounds at the victim, who died on the spot. A police team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit reached the scene and began an investigation. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Khundiya said the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and that police are examining whether the deceased had any prior criminal record or enmity.

Related Gang Violence

The Rohtak incident comes days after a man named Sahil was shot dead in Delhi's Rohini area. Police suspect gang rivalry in that case, with the deceased reportedly linked to the Gogi gang and the Tillu gang suspected of involvement. Investigations in both cases are ongoing.