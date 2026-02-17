BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Rahul Gandhi, stating neither the public, allies, nor his own party members want him. He cited 'no-confidence' from Punjab and allies like TMC, claiming senior leaders are also avoiding the Congress leader.

Poonawalla on 'No-Confidence' Against Rahul Gandhi

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday slammed Congress MP and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, stating that neither the public nor his allies and party members want to be associated with him. Poonawalla said that former Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu has highlighted how Gandhi neglected Punjab's goodwill. "Today, another no-confidence motion has been passed against Rahul Gandhi. This time from Punjab. Navjot Kaur Sidhu, whose husband, Navjot Sidhu, is still in Congress, who earlier said that the CM's post is sold for Rs 500 crores in Congress, told how Rahul Gandhi ignores the goodwill of Punjab..." he said.

Allies and Party Members Distancing Themselves

Poonawalla also claimed that many of the Congress' allies express no confidence in him, further noting that neither the public nor the senior party leaders are associated with Gandhi. "Before that, we saw Mani Shankar Aiyar's statement and how statements are being given in the Assam Congress; people want to leave from there, too. TMC is saying, 'Remove Rahul, bring Mamata Banerjee, and save the INDIA alliance.' Many alliance partners of Congress are also expressing no-confidence against Rahul Gandhi in the same way. So, neither the public is with Rahul Gandhi, nor the allies and alliance partners are with him, nor the association, and the senior leaders of Congress are also avoiding Congress and Rahul Gandhi..." he stated.

Senior Leaders 'Suffocated' Under Gandhi's Leadership

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manan Kumar Mishra criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that senior party members are feeling "suffocated" under his leadership." It is not just about Bhupen Kumar Borah; many senior leaders in the party are feeling suffocated. They don't see any alternative right now; they will all leave Rahul Gandhi, as they don't like him. Rahul Gandhi gives no respect to his seniors," he said.

This came after the former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah had on Monday submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, but later withdrew it within a few hours, All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Jitendra Singh said. (ANI)