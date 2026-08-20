Gangster Vinod Panu, alias Kana, was shot dead in broad daylight outside the Hisar court. He was there for a scheduled appearance. Police arrested one accused at the scene and recovered a weapon. The deceased had around 32 prior cases against him.

Gangster Vinod Panu, alias Kana, was shot dead outside the Hisar court gate in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon, while visiting the premises for a scheduled court appearance. He was targeted by assailants, officials said.

Police Arrest One, Launch Investigation

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Jain elaborated on the incident, highlighting that the police recieved the information regarding the incident at around 2:50 PM. He underlined that one accused has been arrested in connection with the murder case. "Information regarding this incident in the parking area was received today at around 2:50 PM. A person named Vinod was shot. One person has been apprehended, and a weapon has been recovered from him," he said.

As per the official, the deceased had around 32 cases registered agaisnt him. He noted that the case is currently under police investigation and further details are awaited. "Based on the investigation conducted so far, we know the deceased had about 32 prior cases registered against him, including charges of murder. Further details, such as where the assailant came from or if others were involved, will be disclosed in accordance with procedure. This matter is currently under investigation; as facts emerge regarding the nature of the incident, details will be shared with you. The deceased had a court appearance scheduled for today," he said.

Security Measures and Quick Action

In response to concerns regarding administrative lapses and campus security, SP Jain highlighted the quick reaction of law enforcement while committing to a review. "I would like to add that our court security team remains fully vigilant and deployed across the premises, performing their duties effectively; that is precisely why they apprehended the accused right at the scene. Nevertheless, if there has been any negligence or any shortcoming, it will be addressed.

Forensic and Ballistic Tests Underway

He said that the forensic examination has been conducted and at least five to six teams are investigating the case. Ballistic tests are underway to unveil details of the incident. "Forensic examinations have been conducted, samples collected, and ballistic tests are also being carried out. Additionally, five to six of our teams are investigating various aspects of the case," he said. (ANI)