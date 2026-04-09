Alleged gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav has denied media reports of his detention in Dubai, stating he is at his home. His lawyer called the reports "false and irresponsible" and plans legal action. Yadav is under an ED probe for money laundering.

Amid claims in section of media that he has been detained in Dubai, alleged gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav has denied such reports and said he is at his home and has not been contacted by any authority.

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Reports in a section of media, citing sources, had said that Yadav had been arrested in Dubai and could be extradited to India soon.

"I am sitting at my home in Dubai. I have not been arrested. I have not received a single notice or summons from any authority," Yadav told ANI in a video interview.

Lawyer Calls Reports 'False and Irresponsible'

Yadav's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said reports of his arrest are "false and irresponsible". He said they are planning legal action against any attempt to "tarnish" his client's image "through fake news".

"My client is in touch with me and all this news flashing is baseless, it is causing mental trauma to my client and we will be taking some legal action on this...My client is a law-abiding citizen...No summon has been issued by the Dubai authorities," he said.

Probe in Money Laundering Case

Yadav and his accomplices are facing probe by ED in a money laundering case. Officials said that "businessman-turned-gangster is wanted in various cases" lodged by Haryana Police. They said Haryana Police had earlier initiated proceedings to obtain a red corner notice (RCN) against him.