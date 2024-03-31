Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's health records reveal he twice suffered heart attacks in jail

Applications submitted to the President in 2018 and 2019 detail Ansari's medical history, including two heart attacks, high blood pressure, and diabetes, raising questions about the adequacy of medical care in prisons.

In a startling development, the health records of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari have come to light, shedding new light on his deteriorating health during his time in jail. Ansari, who passed away recently under controversial circumstances amidst allegations of poisoning, had reportedly suffered from two heart attacks while in prison, in addition to being afflicted with high blood pressure and diabetes.

The revelation emerged from applications submitted by Mukhtar Ansari and his wife to the President of India in 2018 and 2019, seeking his release on medical grounds. These applications detailed Mukhtar's medical history, with his wife Afshan Ansari highlighting his ailments, including diabetes, high blood pressure, spondylitis, and a slipped disc, urging authorities to consider his deteriorating health condition.

In a plea dated September 10, 2018, Afshan Ansari described her husband's dire health situation and alleged that inadequate medical treatment had led to a heart attack while he was imprisoned in Banda jail. Mukhtar Ansari himself penned a letter to the President from Ropar jail in Punjab on November 2, 2019, disclosing that he had experienced two cardiac arrests while incarcerated and appealed for permanent hospitalization.

According to officials familiar with the matter, Mukhtar Ansari had been under medical supervision during his time in jail, with frequent consultations with specialists. He was reportedly admitted to Banda District Hospital on January 9, 2018, after being diagnosed with coronary artery disease, angina, hypertension, and diabetes. Subsequently, he was transferred to SGPGI in Lucknow for further treatment and discharged on January 11.

Despite assertions from senior police officers and the Directorate General of Prisons that Mukhtar Ansari received appropriate medical care whenever he fell ill, his family has raised concerns over his treatment and alleged negligence leading to his untimely demise.

Mukhtar Ansari's health struggles were compounded by his legal battles, including numerous criminal cases and investigations into money laundering allegations. His recent passing has sparked widespread controversy, with his family demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The emergence of these health records has added a new dimension to the ongoing debate surrounding Mukhtar Ansari's demise, prompting calls for transparency and accountability in the treatment of inmates with serious medical conditions.

The revelation of Mukhtar Ansari's health ailments during his incarceration has reignited discussions about the healthcare infrastructure within Indian prisons and the rights of prisoners to adequate medical treatment, particularly those with pre-existing health conditions.