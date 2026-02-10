The Telangana BJP condemned the ruling Congress after its Makthal candidate, Yerukala Mahadevappa, died by suicide. The party alleges sustained threats and harassment from Congress leaders led to the tragic death ahead of municipal elections.

BJP Alleges Coercive and Anti-Democratic Tactics

The Telangana BJP on Tuesday strongly condemned what it termed as blatant intimidation by the ruling Congress, following the tragic death of its Makthal municipal candidate ahead of Wednesday's elections. The party alleged that the candidate was driven to take his own life due to sustained threats and pressure exerted by Congress leaders misusing their position of power.

State BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge N V Subash said Yerukala Mahadevappa, BJP's candidate from Makthal Municipality's 6th ward and a member of the tribal community, was allegedly subjected to continuous intimidation by Congress functionaries. "The BJP will not tolerate such coercive and anti-democratic tactics. Our candidate was reportedly threatened repeatedly, pushing him to an extreme step. This is not an isolated incident but part of a dangerous pattern," Subash alleged.

Demand for Impartial Probe

He demanded an impartial probe into Mahadevappa's death, stating that the party has completely lost faith in the state police. "The police are behaving like Congress cadres, failing to register complaints despite repeated representations by BJP candidates facing threats," he said.

Questioning Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Subash asked, "If the Congress is so confident of sweeping the elections, why this desperation? Is it because the BJP's rally in Makthal drew unprecedented public support?"

The BJP leader said the party's state leadership stands firmly with the bereaved family and will pursue legal remedies if justice is denied. "With elections scheduled for tomorrow, this incident exposes the Congress's fear and its willingness to undermine democracy through intimidation," he asserted.

Family Alleges Sustained Harassment

A BJP candidate contesting the Makthal municipality, Erukali Mahadev, elections in Mahbubnagar district, died by suicide on the last day of campaigning, with his family alleging sustained harassment by political opponents and local leaders.

Mahadev was found dead on the last day of campaigning.

Family members allege that Mahadev was under severe mental stress following repeated harassment from local leaders since his nomination was filed. They claimed he was targeted by his opponents and was unable to cope with the pressure, which drove him to take the extreme step.

State President Blames 'Mafia Threats'

BJP state president N.Ramchander Rao blamed the Congress for Mahadev's death, calling it a result of the party's "arrogant politics and mafia threats". Ramchandra Rao has taken the name of Telangana Minister Vakati Srihari. (ANI)