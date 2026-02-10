Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed Delhi Police for filing a case over the leaked pre-print of ex-Army Chief NN Naravane's book. The move follows a political row where Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote the book in Parliament.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday slammed the Delhi Police over the case filed regarding the circulation of a pre-print copy of former Army Chief General (Retd) NN Naravane's book Four Stars of Destiny, saying, "Delhi police awake up." https://x.com/manickamtagore/status/2021078152546746542?s=20 Tagore shared an old tweet by Naravane in which the former Army Chief promoted his book, writing, "Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Political Row Erupts Over Book Leak

The remarks come after Delhi Police registered a case and initiated a probe into the purported leak of the yet-to-be-approved publication following reports on social media and news forums.

A political row has erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from the "pre-print book" during his speech in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's Address with the treasury benches strongly opposing his remarks. After facing several adjournments on the issue, the House last week adopted the motion of thanks by voice vote amid sloganeering by opposition benches.

Opposition Leaders Question Police Action

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Imran Masood said the focus should be on the content of former Army Chief General NN Naravane's book, rather than the case filed by Delhi Police. "The case surrounding the book is not the main concern; what concerns us most is its content. Read the book first, and then conduct an enquiry into what he has written," Masood told ANI.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran said that filing a case over Naravane's book is not the right way to handle the issue. "These things should be taken in a different way. Taking action against him is not the proper way to handle the issue. He has written a book on the basis of which some controversy has arisen, and filing a case will affect his right to freedom of expression," Premachandran said.

Publisher Clarifies Book's Status

A day earlier, Penguin Random House India released a statement clarifying that it holds the sole publishing rights for Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. The publisher stated that the book has not gone into publication and no copies, print or digital, have been published, distributed, sold, or made available to the public. (ANI)