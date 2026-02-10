BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy slammed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, claiming he 'lost his mind' due to public backlash in municipal polls. The attack follows the CM's criticism of the BJP for treating AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as a 'lifeline'.

BRS Leader Slams CM Over 'Frustration'

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Tuesday said Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy "lost his mind" after witnessing public backlash against Congress leaders during the municipal election campaign. He accused the CM of speaking out of frustration, adding that the Congress party is aware it is unlikely to achieve the results it expects in the municipal elections. His remark came after Revanth Reddy targeted the BJP, saying it prioritises AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi over Lord Rama and treats him as a "lifeline" to win votes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, the BRS leader said, "CM Revanth Reddy is speaking out of frustration. He lost his mind after seeing the public backlash faced by their ministers and leaders during the municipal election campaign. The Congress party knows they are not going to achieve the results they are expecting in the municipal elections."

Revanth Reddy Accuses BJP of Using Owaisi as 'Lifeline'

A day earlier, Revanth Reddy criticised the BJP's repeated portrayal of Owaisi as a villain while questioning why the party cannot curb his influence.

In a press meet, Telangana CM said, "This is the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party. If you analyse it, for them, there is only one god, Asaduddin Owaisi. They casually utter Lord Rama's name, but the one they bow to every day is Asaduddin Owaisi. You know how people talk about a "life line"? Their lifeline itself is Asaduddin Owaisi. See how many times they remember Rama's name without mentioning Owaisi, and how many times they remember Owaisi's name; this should be examined."

Reddy criticised the BJP for provoking religious sentiments and portraying AIMIM leaders as "demons" to seek votes, calling such tactics the "height of ideological poverty" and urging people to reconsider their choice in the upcoming elections. "Every time, they turn Asaduddin Owaisi into an "Aladdin's magic lamp" and ask for votes. After all, all the governments are yours, aren't they? If Asaduddin Owaisi is such a villain, why are you unable to control him?" Reddy said. (ANI)