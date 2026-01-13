The South 24 Parganas administration anticipates a larger crowd for this year's Gangasagar Mela, highlighting the Ganga Aarti as a major attraction. Extensive security, including 1,200 CCTVs and NDRF, is in place for the event.

District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas, Arvind Mina on Monday briefed about the arrangements for the Gangasagar mela, stating that a larger crowd is expected this year, asserting that the major attraction of the event is the Ganga aarti. Mina informed that the administration is alert to every arrangement and a bridge for connecting Sagar Island to the mainland will also be built as per the West Bengal government's announcement. "We are expecting a larger crowd this year compared to last year... Gangasagar Aarti is a major attraction of this Mela... We are alert to every arrangement... A few days ago, the Government of West Bengal announced a bridge connecting Sagar Island to the mainland," Mina told ANI.

Extensive Arrangements for Pilgrims

Mina said the state government has made extensive arrangements for the fairs, including installing 1,200 CCTV cameras, and noted that the transportation system at the mela is also being monitored from 16 buffer zones established by the administration. "The Government of West Bengal makes extensive preparations for the Gangasagar Mela. A few days ago, the Chief Minister visited and reviewed all the preparations... More than 1,200 CCTV cameras have been installed. Drones have been deployed at appropriate locations... The transportation system is entirely monitored from the buffer zones we have established. Around sixteen buffer zones have been created," he said.

He stated that the administration has made all arrangements for pilgrims to take a holy dip in the Ganga, and the National Disaster Response Force has also been deployed to ensure their safety. "Sufficient arrangements have been made at the ghats where pilgrims perform rituals and take a holy dip... Keeping in mind the increased number of pilgrims, we have scaled up everything... The NDRF is deployed, the Coast Guard is deployed, and the Navy is deployed... More than 500 ICU beds have been created here, and medical teams have been deployed," Mina added.

'Historic and Divine' Experience

Sanjay Das, priest of the Kapil Muni Ashram, described the Gangasagar mela as unparalleled, noting that the Ganga aarti held at the fair is historic, supernatural, and divine. "The Ganga Aarti that has been taking place in Ganga Sagar for so many years is historic, supernatural, and divine. The Ganga Sagar Mela 2026 is unparalleled in itself. Its divinity and grandeur can be witnessed. These things are happening under the direction of the state government," he said.

New Bridge Announced Amidst Political Commentary

Meanwhile, West Bengal minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia slammed the Centre, stating that they have not given national recognition to the Gangasagar mela, whereas CM Mamata Banerjee has announced the construction of 5-km 4-lane bridge worth Rs 1700 crores in the region. "Mamata Banerjee does magic. Till date, Central Govt has not given national recognition to Gangasagar Mela. Our CM announced a 5-km 4-lane bridge at the cost of Rs 1700 Crores. L&T has taken up the work. This will be completed within 3 years. It will be an international tourist spot," he said. (ANI)