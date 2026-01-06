Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel chaired a meeting on Gandhinagar's typhoid outbreak, calling for stronger measures. Officials noted a decline in cases, citing extensive surveys, chlorination, and other preventive actions being taken.

CM Patel Reviews Measures Against Typhoid Outbreak

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting and suggested further intensification of the joint measures being carried out by the Municipal Corporation and the State Health Department for patient treatment, disease control, and prevention in view of the typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar city.

On Tuesday, while briefing the Chief Minister on the coordinated actions taken by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and the Health Department to control the outbreak, the Municipal Commissioner stated that a gradual decline in cases is being observed. As per the official release, the Municipal Corporation has formed 85 survey teams and conducted surveillance of over 1 lakh 58 thousand people. Adequate quantities of chlorine tablets and ORS packets have been distributed, leakage repairs have been undertaken on a priority basis, and super chlorination has been carried out at all water sources.

Directives to Enhance Water Safety Across State

As an intensive measure to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases, the Chief Minister directed that, in Gandhinagar and other urban areas of the State, drinking water samples be collected daily and that water distribution be carried out only after water quality and chlorination reports are obtained. The press note also stated that the CM instructed the relevant officials to conduct field inspections of ongoing pipeline works to ensure quality and accuracy, and emphasised expanding water testing and taking immediate measures to prevent leaks.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi participated via video conference. At the same time, Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department Rajeev Topno, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Principal Secretaries of the Water Supply and Urban Development Departments, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Vikrant Pandey, Urban Health Commissioner Dr Ratankanvar Gadhavicharan, Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner, District Collector, District Development Officer, senior officers and doctors of the Health Department were present for the meeting.