Union Ministers Savitri Thakur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan claim political change is imminent in West Bengal. They allege the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has failed on women's safety, neglected welfare schemes, and fostered misrule and corruption.

Union Minister Foresees Change, Cites Public Discontent

Union Minister Savitri Thakur on Thursday asserted that a significant political change is imminent in West Bengal, claiming that the public has "made up their minds" to replace the current administration. The Minister also alleged that the government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to ensure the safety of women and has neglected the implementation of several central welfare schemes. Union Minister Savitri Thakur, while speaking to the reporters, said, "This time there will be change in Bengal. Everyone has taken a pledge. The people here are fed up with the Trinamool Congress. Atrocities are being committed against women... The government of Mamata Banerjee here is doing injustice to women... There is no safety for women... The Central Government has so many schemes which have not been implemented on the ground here. How long will this go on?... Our slogan is the welfare of farmers, youth, women and the poor, for whom this government is not working... The rights of local people are being snatched away, which should not happen. The people and the public have made up their minds that this time there will definitely be change."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Alleges 'Misrule and Corruption'

Earlier, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, alleging misrule and corruption in the state, and said that the people of Bengal have made up their minds for change. Speaking with ANI in Kolkata, Chouhan said that the people of West Bengal are suffering due to the "misrule" of the TMC government. "The people of Bengal are suffering from the misrule of TMC... TMC means Torture and tragedy. M means Money, Murder, Mafia and C means Corruption, Crime and along with that Cruelty. The way atrocities and injustice are being done to women and the way the infiltrators are snatching away the rights of the people of Bengal. They are occupying water, land and forests. They are occupying resources, and due to corruption, the entire Bengal is troubled. That is why the people have made up their minds for change. This Parivartan Yatra is the Nav Jagran Yatra of Bengal", he said.

TMC Defends Rajya Sabha Nominations

On the other hand, TMC MP Kirti Azad has said that the party consistently provides opportunities to individuals who have excelled in their respective fields so they can present their perspectives in Parliament. Speaking to reporters over the party's Rajya Sabha nominations, TMC MP Azad said, "TMC always gives opportunities to people who have done good work in their fields so that they can put their perspective on their area in parliament. The way the BJP has ruined and finished the parliament, our MPs from TMC, whether in the Rajya Sabha or in the Lok Sabha, have talked about topics. To talk on various topics, these 4 people are the right people." (ANI)