    Teacher arrested in UP after allegedly instructing Muslim student to slap Hindu classmate

    It is reportedly said that the incident, which unfolded on Tuesday at a private school in Dugawar village, is said to have sowed seeds of communal hatred as the teacher engaged two young children in this disturbing act.

    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    In a disturbing incident reminiscent of the Muzaffarnagar school controversy, a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was arrested for allegedly instructing a Class 5 Muslim student to slap a Hindu classmate as a punishment for not answering a question.

    The victim's father filed a complaint, asserting that the incident had deeply hurt his son's religious sentiments. He claimed that the class teacher had compelled his son to take a slap from a fellow Muslim student simply because he couldn't answer a question posed by her. The accused teacher now faces charges under Indian Penal Code sections related to promoting enmity between different religious groups and voluntarily causing hurt.

    This incident is a rerun of a prior occurrence in Muzaffarnagar's Khubbapur village, where a private school teacher made a Hindu student slap a Muslim classmates for failing to complete homework. The video of this troubling incident had gone viral on social media, leading to a case against the teacher for causing hurt and intentionally insulting with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

