Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on 2nd October in remembrance of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation. Known for his principles of truth and non-violence and simplicity, Gandhi's life has been an inspiration for millions around the world. This is a national holiday in India and the day is celebrated with great respect and zeal by schools and colleges where students actively participate in events which commemorate the legacy left by the Father of the Nation.

Gandhi Jayanti Celebration: Simple Ways to Salute

There are many ways to celebrate this meaningful occasion called Gandhi Jayanti:

Prayer and Tributes: One can attend at least one with special prayers and tribute collection at a statue of Gandhi or prayer meetings in honor of him.

Cultural Programs: Schools or societies put up dance, music, and skits which depict aspects of his life, beliefs, and struggle in the whole freedom movement for India.

Cleanliness Drives: Many take part in such a cleanliness program inspired by the cleanliness principle of Gandhi, such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in which they bring hygiene to their neighborhoods, in public spaces.

Reading and Discussions: Through reading and discussing Gandhi's books and writings, people can start recognizing the reflection of his thought of nonviolence and truth.

Charity and Service: Some choose to volunteer on social causes, such as the needy, as a way of honoring Gandhi's dream of equality and service to humanity.

What Students Do on Gandhi Jayanti

Schools and colleges mostly celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, and the students take part actively in several programmes:

Special Assemblies: There are special morning gatherings in the school, where students congregate for assemblies involving speeches, prayers, and patriotic songs dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

Essay and Poster Competitions: Most of the institutes organize essay and poster competitions on Gandhi Jayanti themes and inspirations where students are given an opportunity to express their own understandings of the principles creatively.

Skit and Drama Performs: Students act out important moments from Gandhi's life in dramas and skits, such as the Salt March or the Dandi March, making history interesting and informative.

Cleanliness Campaigns: In accordance with the teachings of Gandhi, students engage in school or local community cleanups, thereby promoting civic responsibility.

Workshops and Seminars: Some schools initiate interactive workshops, discussions, and presentations on Gandhi's philosophy, which helps the students internalize his values.

Gandhi Jayanti is not just a day of remembrance. It is in fact a day when one can embrace the values of peace, truth and service that Gandhi taught in daily life. For students, it is a day for learning, creation and social responsibility. By thinking this day through, that celebration could keep ideals of Mahatma Gandhi in the world today alive even in both children and adults.