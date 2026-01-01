J&K Police arrested two terror associates, a man and a woman, in Ganderbal. During a vehicle search, they recovered a pistol, grenades, and Rs 8.40 lakh in cash. A case has been registered under the UAPA and Arms Act.

Recovery During Naka Checking Police Station Ganderbal made the recovery in coordination with the Special Operations Group (SOG) near Gundrehman Bridge. Acting on specific inputs, the police party intercepted an load Carrier bearing registration number JK15B-7309 during naka checking, an official statement said.During a thorough search of the vehicle, police recovered one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, two hand grenades and cash amounting to Rs 8,40,500.The recovery, officials said, points to possible terror-related activities and efforts to facilitate unlawful operations in the region. Accused Identified, Case Registered The two accused have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Mir, a resident of Hajin in Bandipora district, and Shabnum Nazir, daughter of Nazir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Shalabugh in Ganderbal district.Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Ganderbal. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source, motive, and possible linkages related to the recovered arms, ammunition, and cash.Ganderbal Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the district and urges the public to cooperate and share any information related to anti-national or criminal activities. Earlier SOG Success in Doda On December 7, the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Doda achieved a major success in a coordinated search operation in the Bhalara Forest area under the jurisdiction of the Thathri Police Station, a release said.Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the SOG team of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation in the forested belt, which led to the recovery of one SLR Rifle, two Magazines and 22 Live rounds, it said.