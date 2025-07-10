Gujarat AAP President Isudan Ghadhvi blamed the Vadodara Gambhira bridge collapse on BJP corruption and negligence, citing prior local complaints and videos about the bridge's condition.

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party President, Isudan Ghadhvi, while speaking to ANI regarding the Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara, mentioned that this is a manmade accident and is a sample of BJP's corruption.

"Look at the BJP rule, people are afraid to stand under the bridge or walk above the bridge. Yesterday you must have seen the way this is the bridge of Padra Vadodara. It completely collapsed. And that bridge hasn't just happened. This is not the first time. Before that, for many years the locals of this place were complaining. There are also videos of him. He was also talking to rights officers. It is not fit to operate so how could a heavy vehicle be driven on it. But this is a sample of BJP's corruption. This is a sample of how BJP is to run the government and hence it is a man-made accident," said Ghadhvi.

He also asserted that, “This is an example of corruption by the BJP govt. Due to negligence by the BJP government, this accident has happened. If the CM is not able to govern the state, he should resign.”

Additionally, he highlighted about an X post by Chief Minister. "The situation is that yesterday the Chief Minister himself tweeted that only one pillar of the thirteen pillars was broken so many people died. That is, is it adding to the twenty-two pillars breaking? And these people die. It is said that their families are victims of the accident. And you are saying that you are defending them, you will never take responsibility for your government. You will not take responsibility," claimed Ghadhvi.

In the latest information regarding the bridge collapse, the death toll has climbed to 15 with the recovery of three more bodies, informed an official on Thursday.

The official further informed that rescue operations are underway as four people remain missing.

Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya told reporters, “The death stands at 15 now with recovery of 3 more bodies today. Four people remain missing. National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are conducting search and rescue operations even till 4 km downstream. Two vehicles are stuck in the sludge at the incident site. We are seeking details from the public on those vehicles. There is rainfall, and the water level has risen in the river.”