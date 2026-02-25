BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal launched a sharp attack on Congress. Gadkari cited past 'diluted opportunities' on borders, while Goyal called the Gandhi family 'compromised' and Rahul Gandhi a 'puppet of foreign powers'.

Gadkari Questions Congress's Historical Decisions

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday accused Congress of "dilution of opportunities" over border negotiations with India's neighbours, raising doubts over the past government's decisions on Tibet and Kashmir. In an X post, Gadkari alleged "opaque political funding" of Congress, and "blurred lines between power and privilege." "Across decades, the Congress record raises serious questions. Time and again, strategic opportunities were diluted, whether on global positioning, border negotiations, or post-war leverage. Issues like Tibet, Kashmir, Berubari, and later concessions at negotiation tables cannot simply be brushed aside as isolated decisions. Add to that recurring procurement controversies, opaque political funding concerns, and blurred lines between power and privilege. When national red lines become negotiable, institutions weaken, and public trust erodes. History deserves honest reflection, not selective memory," he wrote.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This came in the backdrop of the BJP leaders alleging a "compromised Congress," in response to Rahul Gandhi's attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the Congress MP had alleged that the "PM is compromised" over the India-US Interim Trade Agreement.

Piyush Goyal Labels Gandhi Family 'Compromised'

Earlier today, Union Minister Piyush Goyal alleged that the Gandhi family "is a completely compromised political family" and Congress is "a compromised political party". Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Goyal also slammed former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru over some of their decisions. Goyal accused Congress of "corruption" and said "Rahul Gandhi means compromise".

With the BJP and Congress locking horns over the "shirtless protest" of the Indian Youth Congress during the AI Summit, Goyal alleged that "Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy of negative politics". "The Gandhi family is a completely compromised political family. Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party are a compromised family, a compromised political party. Rahul Gandhi means compromise. Look at the Congress party's history or its present, whether it's the various tales of corruption, how they compromise public interest and national interest under the influence of foreign powers, there are countless examples before the country and the public of how they completely compromise the country and its bright future, the bright future of its citizens. Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy of negative politics," he said.

'Puppet of Foreign Powers': Goyal on Rahul Gandhi

Goyal also alleged that Rahul Gandhi is "a puppet of foreign powers, anti-India forces, anti-India organisations and anti-India governments". "Rahul Gandhi has, in a way, demonstrated a high-handed approach to politics before the nation and the world. He is nothing but a puppet of foreign powers, anti-India forces, anti-India organisations, and anti-India governments. This is the compromise Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family are making today: whether in Parliament, whether outside, whether in a press conference. We have seen his behaviour with the press," Goyal said.

IYC 'Shirtless Protest' Backdrop

Last week, Indian Youth Congress members staged a "shirtless protest" at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit. IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into the protest. Later, a Delhi court granted four days' police custody of Chib in connection with the case. (ANI)