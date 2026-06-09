Nitin Gadkari attended the final breakthrough ceremony of the 13.15-km Zojila Tunnel. Described as the world's longest bi-directional road tunnel, it will provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh upon completion.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari attended the symbolic excavation of the final wall of rock at the tunnel under the breakthrough ceremony of the world's longest bi-directional Zojila Tunnel today. The Union Minister was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah. During his visit, Nitin Gadkari received a technical briefing on the 13.15-kilometre Zoji-La Tunnel, a strategic infrastructure project designed to provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

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Project Status and Timeline

Ahead of the breakthrough ceremony, geotechnical expert Janak Singh Rathore congratulated the team for successfully constructing the massive high-altitude tunnel, describing the Zojila Tunnel as the world's highest and Asia's longest bi-directional road tunnel. While discussing the benefits of the tunnel, Rathore noted that 50 per cent of the work on the tunnel is complete, with the remaining 50 per cent currently underway. He added that the target for the project's commissioning is set for 2028. "I extend my heartiest congratulations to everyone on the construction of such a massive tunnel at this high altitude. It is the highest tunnel in the world and the longest in Asia, making it a tremendous achievement for the entire nation. This is a strategic project. Primarily, it offers immense advantages for defence purposes, providing an all-weather route that allows for year-round movement. It is also crucial for tourism; previously, tourists would get stranded in Srinagar, unable to reach Ladakh. Now, they can access the region, including for winter sports. Thus, it is a major step for tourism and the economy, ensuring excellent connectivity between Ladakh and Kashmir and facilitating a steady flow of tourists. Fifty per cent of the work is done; the remaining fifty per cent is yet to be completed. The milestone for commissioning is set for 2028. However, there are components like the ventilation system and other elements; the project will be completed as quickly as possible in accordance with the design specifications," Rathore told ANI.

Authority Engineer Yusuf indicated that it will take approximately two and a half years for the Zojila Tunnel to become fully operational for public traffic. However, he noted that in the event of a dire emergency, particularly for urgent military requirements, it may be possible to utilise the tunnel on a restricted basis before its official commissioning. "I am from Iran. I am proud of it. I can say I am proud that about 80% of the project is already finished; the remaining 20% might take another two years or so to complete fully. Regardless, the breakthrough is a major event for the tunnel, and we are happy that, under the current system, we have managed to execute this project effectively. It will take roughly another two and a half years for the tunnel to fully open. However, in a dire emergency, especially if the Army needed to use it, it might be possible to utilise the tunnel for a short period, although under normal circumstances, it is not feasible to use it yet..." Yusuf told ANI.

Strategic Importance and Economic Boost

Ladakh MP Hanifa Jan lauded the construction of the tunnel, asserting that the tunnel is expected to significantly benefit Ladakh by providing all-weather road connectivity, enhancing economic growth, and improving access for students and elderly citizens during winter. "The dream of the last 60 or 70 years is about to come true...I want to thank PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari on behalf of Ladakh...after BJP came to power, that govt practically worked on the tunnel...Gadkari monitored the project himself. All the credit goes to his dynamic leadership...strategically this tunnel is very important. During the 1999 war, the importance of the tunnel here was realised by the govt and the people...this will lead to the economic growth of Ladakh and Kargil..the all-weather road will benefit the elderly, students, and patients...we have faith in Gadkari that this project will be completed within a year," Jan told ANI

Zojila Tunnel: Key Project Details

The 13.153-km Zojila Tunnel is the world's longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel, and its final breakthrough will mark a historic milestone in India's infrastructure development. Located in the Zojila region between Baltal (Sonamarg) and Meenamarg (Drass and Kargil) in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the project aims to provide all-weather connectivity across one of India's most challenging Himalayan corridors, which remains cut off for months annually due to heavy snowfall, avalanches, and extreme weather. Situated at an elevation of approximately 11,578 feet, the tunnel is being constructed at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore. According to the project developer, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), this tunnel represents one of the most significant engineering achievements in India's infrastructure sector. (ANI)