Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit: Online food deliveries will not be allowed from September 8-10

    G20 Summit: Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed. These include deliveries by cloud kitchens or restaurants and commercial delivers from Amazon or other places.

    G20 Summit Online food deliveries will not be allowed from September 8 10 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    Online food delivery services and others will not be available in the New Delhi district from September 8 to 10 — during the G20 Summit, due to security measures and other limitations. However, essential services like medicines will be allowed during this period.

    Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav stated during a news conference that "Essential services such as postal, medical, and sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi."

    “Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed," Yadav added. These include commercial delivery from Amazon or other locations as well as deliveries made by cloud kitchens or restaurants.

    Also Read | G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Additionally, during the specified dates, commercial activities are prohibited in the New Delhi area. Police in Delhi will permit admission for travellers who have come wanting to stay in hotels if they have valid plane or train tickets and booking documentation. They will be permitted access, he continued, albeit there may be delays of up to 15 minutes owing to security measures at that time.

    On September 9–10, the G20 Leaders' Summit will take place in the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, formerly known as Pragati Maidan, among other significant venues.

    Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip G20 Summit in Delhi; check details

    Since taking over the G20 chair on December 1, 2022, India has held a significant number of meetings under the group's several tracks, which will come to a head at the summit in New Delhi on September 9–10 of this year.

    The group of G20 countries comprises 19 nations including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.

    G20 Summit: Delhi Metro stations that will remain shut from September 8-10

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 6:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    One terrorist killed cop injured in an encounter in Jammu Kashmir Reasi gcw

    One terrorist killed in an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi

    Bageshwar Dham head slams Udhayanidhi Stalin for call to eliminate Sanatan Dharma

    'People of Ravana's family...' Bageshwar Dham head slams Udhayanidhi Stalin for call to eliminate Sanatan Dhar

    CM MK Stalin's speech on Hindu marriages resurfaces on social media amid Sanatan Dharma controversy AJR

    CM MK Stalin's speech on Hindu marriages resurfaces on social media amid Sanatan Dharma controversy | WATCH

    24 year old Air hostess found dead with slit throat at her flat in Mumbai accused arrested probe underway gcw

    24-year-old Air hostess found dead with slit throat at her flat in Mumbai, probe underway

    High Court rules maintenance for daughters only till age of 18, not till marriage

    High Court rules maintenance for daughters only till age of 18, not till marriage

    Recent Stories

    Idli to Medu Vada: 6 popular breakfasts in South India vma

    Idli to Medu Vada: 6 popular breakfasts in South India

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their ages ATG

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their ages

    One terrorist killed cop injured in an encounter in Jammu Kashmir Reasi gcw

    One terrorist killed in an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi

    Pooja Bhatt slams user for making derogatory comments on Mahesh Bhatt, Parveen Babi ADC

    Pooja Bhatt slams user for making derogatory comments on Mahesh Bhatt, Parveen Babi

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets; time taken by Sun rays to reach each planet ATG

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets; time taken by Sun rays to reach each planet

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon