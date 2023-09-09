Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: At President's grand dinner, ancient musical instruments to delight guests; check details

    The ceremonial dinner, set to take place at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the G20 Leaders Summit, aims to celebrate the diverse musical traditions that India has nurtured over centuries.

    G20 Summit 2023: At President's grand dinner, ancient musical instruments to delight guests; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    The G20 Summit in New Delhi is not only a platform for global leaders to discuss critical issues but also an opportunity to showcase India's rich cultural heritage. The special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for G20 leaders on Saturday evening will be no exception. It promises to be a delightful evening featuring a mesmerizing musical performance highlighting India's ancient classical instruments like the 'Ravanahatha' and 'Rudra Veena,' among others.

    The ceremonial dinner, set to take place at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the G20 Leaders Summit, aims to celebrate the diverse musical traditions that India has nurtured over centuries. It will be a harmonious blend of classical and contemporary music, representing the country's cultural mosaic.

    G20 Summit 2023: US, India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to seal Middle-East transport deal; check details

    The musical performance, titled 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam' or the 'Musical Journey of India,' will be presented by the 'Gaandharva Aaradhyam' group. This showcase of India's musical heritage will be a highlight of the dinner event hosted by President Murmu.

    The performance is expected to span three hours and feature a captivating array of ancient musical instruments, including the distinctive "Ravanahatha" and the melodious "Rudra Veena." Alongside these classical treasures, artists will also enchant the audience with the tabla and piano. Notably, specially-abled artists will have their moment to shine during this musical extravaganza.

    Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi shared her enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing the rich legacy of Hindustani and Carnatic music. She expressed pride in the participation of specially-abled artists, highlighting the inclusive spirit of the occasion.

     

    G20 Summit 2023: Why is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wearing an eye patch?

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly greeted global leaders and heads of state, setting a welcoming tone for the summit. He expressed confidence that the gathering of world leaders would chart a new path toward human-centric and inclusive development.

    Under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which translates to "One Earth, One Family, One Future," this year's G20 Summit, hosted by India, embraces the profound message of interconnectedness and the value of all life on Earth. It not only serves as a platform for critical discussions but also as an opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of India, reflecting the nation's commitment to inclusivity and unity on a global scale.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
