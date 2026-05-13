Political tensions escalate in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar after officials demolished AIMIM corporator Matin Patel's properties. AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel slammed the move, calling it a "funeral procession of injustice."

Political tensions have escalated in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar following the bulldozer action on the house and office of AIMIM corporator Matin Patel on Wednesday.

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AIMIM Leader Calls Demolition a 'Funeral of Injustice'

AIMIM Maharashtra president and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel, while speaking to the media, raised serious questions over the administrative action. Imtiaz Jaleel said that when the municipal corporation and police teams arrived to demolish Matin Patel's house and office, the family members welcomed them with flowers and also handed over a copy of the Constitution. He said those flowers were not showered on the officials, but on the "funeral procession of injustice."

The former MP said that if, merely based on allegations, political parties, some organisations, and the media begin declaring a person guilty, then what is the need for courts at all? He questioned the relevance of the judiciary if verdicts are already being pronounced publicly.

Imtiaz Jaleel clearly stated that if the allegations against anyone are proven in court, AIMIM too would stand with the administration. However, he said several questions arise regarding the manner in which the current action was carried out. He asked the municipal corporation whether Matin Patel alone had illegal constructions in the entire city.

Legal and Humanitarian Concerns Raised

Jaleel said the notice issued by the municipal corporation nowhere mentioned that the action was being taken because Nida Khan was allegedly given shelter there. According to him, the notice only referred to illegal construction. Imtiaz Jaleel also claimed that during the hearing in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, Matin Patel's lawyer cited a Supreme Court order which states that 15 days' time must be given before carrying out any demolition action.

He further said that the house on which the bulldozer was used was home not only to Matin Patel, but also to his elderly parents, wife, and children. "The question is, what was the fault of those people who have now been rendered homeless?" he asked.

Jaleel Calms Crowd, Vows to Rebuild House

Jaleel said there was massive anger among people in the Naregaon area over the action. He stated that he reached the spot at around 3 am and calmed the crowd. He also assured residents that even if the house had been demolished, a new and better house would be constructed at the same location after obtaining municipal permission, and the cost would be borne by the "public."

Corporation Cites Illegal Construction, Link to Criminal Case

This comes after the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday conducted a demolition drive at properties of AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel, who has been accused of harbouring Nida Khan, another accused in the Nashik TCS case, during her legal absconding.

The local body officials said Municipal Corporation had issued a notice regarding the legality of the structures housing Patel's office and residence. After a lapse of three days, the Municipal Corporation's bulldozer operation commenced early this morning. (ANI)