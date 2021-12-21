Fully-vaccinated BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who attended Parliament, tests positive for COVID-19

Ali stayed in Parliament till Monday and asked everybody who came into touch with him to get tested and isolate themselves.

Despite receiving both of his vaccinations, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali tested positive for Covid-19. He stayed in Parliament till Monday and asked everybody who came into touch with him to get tested and isolate themselves. He stated that he was experiencing minor symptoms and that he wanted to recover soon. He wrote on Twitter that despite being properly immunised, he tested positive with COVID-19. He said he was also in Parliament and urged everyone who has come into touch with him to be tested and separate themselves.

This comes as the country is also reporting cases of the newly discovered Omicron Covid strain, and regulations have been strengthened in numerous areas. So far, the Omicron variation has been found in 200 people in India. According to the Union Health Ministry, 77 people have recovered or moved as a result of this. Maharashtra and Delhi each had 54 occurrences of the Omicron type, while Telangana had 20, Karnataka had 19, Rajasthan had 18, Kerala had 15, and Gujarat had 14.

The Health Ministry said that India recorded 5,326 new cases of coronavirus infections, the fewest in 581 days, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,52,164, while active cases declined to 79,097, the fewest in 574 days. The death toll has climbed to 4,78,007, including 453 additional casualties.

