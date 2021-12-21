  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parliament winter sessions marred by Opposition’s ruckus in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

    Soon after starting the business on Tuesday, DMK MPs raised the issue of abolishing the NEET exam in Lok Sabha.

    Parliament winter sessions marred by Opposition's ruckus in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 12:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Parliament is now in its final days of the winter session this year amid a ruckus by Opposition MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following the Opposition's uproar in the House as DMK MPs raised the issue of abolishing the NEET exam.

    Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition parties raised their issue of boycotting the House Business Advisory Committee held yesterday. Opposition parties had boycotted the meeting, alleging that they weren’t informed of the meeting in time.

    Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MPs are protesting at the Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises, demanding the rollback of the suspension of 12 opposition members of the Upper House. Besides, members of Lok Sabha have been demanding a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which the son of the Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ is prime accused.

    Also read: Aadhaar-Voter ID link row: Parties now opposing Election Laws (Amendment) Bill once sought the same

    On the other hand, the government on Monday passed The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha amid the Opposition's ruckus. The bill seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters “for the purpose of establishing identity.”

    Meanwhile, the Centre is expected to table a bill to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, this week raising the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, making it at par with men.

    Both Houses have witnessed repeated disruptions, adjournments, and hit productivity lows after 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for their “unruly” conduct during the Monsoon Session. The winter session of the Parliament ends for the year on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron in India Cases touch 200 as Delhi Maharashtra remain worst affected states gcw

    Omicron in India: Cases touch 200 as Delhi, Maharashtra remain worst-affected states

    4 day work week reduced salary and more All about India new wage codes likely in 2022 gcw

    4-day work-week, reduced salary and more; All about India's new wage codes likely in 2022

    Voter ID application will not be rejected if Aadhaar is not provided: Govt sources

    Voter ID application will not be rejected if Aadhaar is not provided: Govt sources

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin's shelf life extension up to 12 months approved by CDSCO-dnm

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin’s shelf life extension up to 12 months approved by CDSCO

    PM Modi, Russian President Putin express intent to boost ties during telephonic conversation-dnm

    PM Modi, Russian President Putin express intent to boost ties during telephonic conversation

    Recent Stories

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach

    Aadhaar Voter ID link row: Parties now opposing Election Laws (Amendment) Bill once sought the same

    Aadhaar-Voter ID link row: Parties now opposing Election Laws (Amendment) Bill once sought the same

    Omicron in India Cases touch 200 as Delhi Maharashtra remain worst affected states gcw

    Omicron in India: Cases touch 200 as Delhi, Maharashtra remain worst-affected states

    Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday SCJ

    Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor WEDDING update: Lovebirds are all set to marry NEXT year? RCB

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor WEDDING update: Lovebirds are all set to marry NEXT year?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon
    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Video Icon