Parliament winter sessions marred by Opposition’s ruckus in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

Soon after starting the business on Tuesday, DMK MPs raised the issue of abolishing the NEET exam in Lok Sabha.

Parliament is now in its final days of the winter session this year amid a ruckus by Opposition MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following the Opposition's uproar in the House as DMK MPs raised the issue of abolishing the NEET exam.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition parties raised their issue of boycotting the House Business Advisory Committee held yesterday. Opposition parties had boycotted the meeting, alleging that they weren’t informed of the meeting in time.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MPs are protesting at the Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises, demanding the rollback of the suspension of 12 opposition members of the Upper House. Besides, members of Lok Sabha have been demanding a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which the son of the Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ is prime accused.

On the other hand, the government on Monday passed The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha amid the Opposition's ruckus. The bill seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters “for the purpose of establishing identity.”

Meanwhile, the Centre is expected to table a bill to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, this week raising the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, making it at par with men.

Both Houses have witnessed repeated disruptions, adjournments, and hit productivity lows after 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for their “unruly” conduct during the Monsoon Session. The winter session of the Parliament ends for the year on Wednesday.