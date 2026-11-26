A breathtaking sight from Odisha's Puri has caught the internet's attention, as the full moon appeared perfectly framed within the sacred Nilachakra atop the Jagannath Temple on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima

A mesmerising celestial sight at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, has captured widespread attention on social media. On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, the full moon appeared almost perfectly positioned within the Nilachakra, the sacred wheel mounted on the temple's towering spire.

The visual created an extraordinary frame, with the glowing moon seemingly resting inside the outline of the religious symbol against the night sky. The timing of the sight made it even more special, as it coincided with one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar.

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For devotees and onlookers, the combination of the illuminated moon and the centuries-old temple architecture offered a memorable moment where nature and spirituality appeared to come together.

Sambit Patra Shares The Mesmerising Visual On Social Media

The striking sight soon found its way onto social media after BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared the visual on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing the footage on November 24, Patra accompanied it with a short but significant caption: "Jai Jagannath".

The post offered viewers a glimpse of the full moon appearing within the Nilachakra, drawing attention to the beautiful alignment. The image and video subsequently attracted admiration from social media users, with many appreciating the unusual combination of a celestial spectacle and a revered religious landmark.

The visual became particularly meaningful because it emerged on Kartik Purnima, adding another layer of religious significance to an already captivating sight.

What Is The Significance Of Jagannath Temple's Nilachakra?

The Nilachakra is among the most important religious symbols associated with the Shree Jagannath Temple. Positioned at the top of the temple's main spire, the sacred wheel is believed to represent Lord Vishnu's Sudarshana Chakra.

The structure dates back to the temple's historical and religious traditions and is made of Ashtadhatu, an alloy comprising eight different metals. It features eight spokes and remains an important part of the temple's spiritual identity.

Visible from several parts of Puri, the Nilachakra holds immense significance for devotees visiting the shrine. Its presence is closely associated with faith, divine protection and the religious traditions surrounding Lord Jagannath.

Against this backdrop, the full moon appearing within the wheel created an especially striking visual. The moment beautifully brought together the natural beauty of the night sky and the spiritual symbolism of one of Odisha's most revered religious landmarks.