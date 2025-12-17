A video of a heated clash between a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and a male passenger aboard an Indian Railways train, with the passenger accused of travelling without a valid ticket, has gone viral on social media.

The clip, filmed inside a packed coach, shows heated physical confrontation between the TTE and passenger in the narrow aisle near the train door. Two uniformed TTEs are seen closing in on a male passenger, with one officer gripping him by the arms and collar. Visibly distressed, the passenger struggles to break free, shouting, “Chhod do mujhe! Kyun pakad rahe ho?” (Leave me! Why are you holding me?).

As chaos erupt, TTE is heard saying, “Ticket dikhao! Bina ticket ke ghoom rahe ho!” (Show your ticket! You’re travelling without one!), while tugging at the man’s shirt and demanding identification. The situation escalates rapidly as the passenger raises his hands defensively and yells, “Reservation hai mera! Mat chhuo!” (I have a reservation! Don’t touch me!), even as shoving and wrist-grabbing continue in the cramped space.

The TTEs warns, “Station pe police ko bulaayenge!” (We’ll call the police at the station).

Fellow passengers can be heard urging both sides to calm down, while several commuters record the altercation on their phones.