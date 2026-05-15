Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara criticised the Centre's Rs 3/litre fuel price hike, calling it 'not pro-people'. He argued the government should have provided subsidies to ease the burden on citizens amid already high inflation.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday criticised the Centre over the recent hike in fuel prices, alleging that the move reflects a lack of a "pro-people" approach at a time when essential commodities are already becoming expensive.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Not Pro-People' Approach

Speaking on the issue, Parameshwara said the Centre should have anticipated the situation and taken steps to protect consumers from rising costs. "The Central Government knew very well from the beginning that this problem would arise, and they should have figured out how to handle it," he said. He added that increasing fuel prices at a time of already high inflation has exposed the government's policy approach. "They have shown today that they are not pro-people," he said.

The minister further argued that subsidies on fuel could have eased the burden on citizens. "People already do not have access to essential items, and prices are exorbitant. In such a situation, if they had subsidised diesel and petrol instead, it would have benefited the common people," he said.

Global Crisis Fuels Price Hike

Parmeshwara's remarks came after petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre across the country on Friday. In New Delhi, petrol prices increased from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel rates rose from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre. The hike comes amid growing concerns over the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel. The situation further intensified after disruptions and blockades near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most crucial maritime oil trade routes. Several West Asian nations involved in the conflict are among the leading fuel suppliers globally.

Centre Assures Sufficient Reserves

Despite rising global crude oil prices, the Centre has maintained that India has sufficient fuel reserves and there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country. (ANI)