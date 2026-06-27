FSSAI has issued a notice to SAJ Food Products over misleading claims on its 'Eat Fit Digestive Biscuits'. The action follows a consumer complaint regarding discrepancies in its '100% Atta' and 'No Added Sugar' claims.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to SAJ Food Products over alleged misleading claims on its "Eat Fit Digestive Biscuits", following a consumer complaint regarding discrepancies in labelling and compliance with food safety advertising regulations.

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According to the notice, the complaint alleged that the product's front label claimed "100% Atta", while the ingredients list mentioned only 72.33 per cent atta, thereby making the claim potentially misleading for consumers.

FSSAI Examination Reveals Multiple Non-Compliances

During its examination, the FSSAI regulator observed multiple non-compliances in the product's claims.

FSSAI noted that the "No Added Sugar" claim was misleading, as the product reportedly contains maltodextrin and glucose syrup solids.

FSSAI has issued a notice to SAJ Food Products following a consumer complaint regarding misleading claims on "Eat Fit Digestive Biscuits". The manufacturer has been directed to furnish an explanation within 7 days. #FSSAINotice #FSSAIAction pic.twitter.com/pRwyevzpAY — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) June 27, 2026

It further observed that the "100% Atta" claim did not align with regulatory requirements, stating that the product contains other ingredients and additives.

The authority also referred to its advisory discouraging the use of "100%" claims on packaged food items.

FSSAI additionally flagged the product name "Eat Fit Digestive", stating that it requires scientific justification under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018.

The company has been directed to furnish its explanation within seven days, detailing why action should not be initiated under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006. (ANI)