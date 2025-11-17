Sarabjeet Kaur - a 48-year-old Sikh pilgrim who went missing from a jatha in Pakistan and resurfaced after embracing Islam and marrying a local man appears to have carried a long trail of personal turmoil and complicated history behind her decision.

Sarabjeet Kaur - a 48-year-old Sikh pilgrim who went missing from a jatha visiting Pakistan for Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary and resurfaced after embracing Islam and marrying a local man — appears to have carried a long trail of personal turmoil and complicated history behind her decision.

Years ago, Kaur’s marital life fractured when her husband moved to Canada and the couple eventually got divorced. She returned to her parents’ home in Punjab’s Muktsar district, while her two sons grew up under the care of their paternal grandparents in Amanipur village, Kapurthala. She later reunited with her sons, now both married and fathers to young daughters. Sources say their estranged father has continued to provide financial support to the family.

Her family, however, has now withdrawn from public view. Both sons are said to be steering clear of media glare as well as police inquiries that recently sought clarity on Kaur’s disappearance and abrupt life-altering choices.

Official sources reveal that Kaur’s past is marred by legal troubles. She was previously booked in three criminal cases related mostly to cheating and fraud, though Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora confirmed she was acquitted in all of them.

Amanipur village sarpanch Jagdeep Singh told TOI on Sunday, "I have never seen her husband here in the village in the last two decades. Earlier, her two sons faced cases due to some scuffles and disputes, but recently, things stabilised."

Meanwhile, Pakistan-based reports on Saturday outlined the dramatic legal proceedings where Kaur — now declaring herself a free woman — appeared before a magistrate in Sheikhupura. Under oath, she asserted that she had willingly converted to Islam and married Pakistani national Naseer Hussain, insisting she wasn't forced for her choices.

A purported video of the session shows Kaur calmly informing the magistrate that she had known Naseer for nine years, loved him, and was embracing Islam entirely on her own will.

The Express Tribune reported: “She expressed her desire before Judicial Magistrate Shahbaz Hassan Rana that she wishes to live with her husband. Ahmad Hassan Pasha Advocate, a member of the Sheikhupura District Bar, represented Kaur in the court. In her statement, Kaur said she independently decided to convert to Islam and contracted marriage with the Pakistani man, and now she wants to live with her husband, Naseer Hussain.”

Court documents reveal that Sarabjeet Kaur adopted the Islamic name Noor after her conversion. She maintained that she was never pressured at any stage. Records show that the marriage was solemnised on November 5, 2025, in Farooqabad, Sheikhupura district, with a dower amount of Rs 10,000 already paid.