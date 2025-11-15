Sarabjit Kaur, who had travelled to Pakistan with a Sikh pilgrims’ jatha has reportedly gone missing during visits to gurdwaras in Nankana Sahib. Latest reports claim she has adopted Islam, undergone nikah, and taken the name Noor Hussain.

A woman pilgrim from Punjab mysteriously failed to return to India after travelling to Pakistan for the 556th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, senior Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sources told news agency PTI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The missing pilgrim, identified as Sarbjit Kaur, hails from Amanipur village in Kapurthala district. She was part of a massive jatha of more than 1,900 Sikh devotees who crossed the Attari-Wagah border on 4 November to mark Parkash Purb at the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and to seek blessings at other historic Sikh shrines across Pakistan.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

While the majority of pilgrims returned to India on Thursday night, SGPC sources revealed that Kaur was absent, raising red flags within immigration and religious bodies. Pakistani immigration authorities have already notified their Indian counterparts, who are now scrambling to gather more information about Kaur and her family from her native village, PTI reported.

The jatha was led by the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, who offered prayers at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, bowed at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, and visited several other historical gurdwaras across Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The Indian government had initially barred Sikh pilgrims from attending the Parkash Purb in Pakistan citing heightened security concerns, but later relented after sustained appeals from various Sikh organisations.