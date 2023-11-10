Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    From ragpicker to ransom: Rs 25-crore dream stash leads to boss's kidnap

    The discovery occurred on November 1 in Bengaluru's Hebbal area when Salman found the bundles in a pile of garbage during his routine work. Uncertain about how to proceed, Salman waited for four days before confiding in his contractor, Bappa, on November 5.

    From ragpicker to ransom: Rs 25-crore dream stash leads to boss's kidnap AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 6:25 PM IST

    In a startling turn of events in Bengaluru, a ragpicker, Salman Sheikh, stumbled upon what he believed to be a life-changing discovery – 23 bundles of US dollars with a face value of $3 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 25 crore. Overwhelmed with excitement, Salman fainted at the sight, envisioning a transformed life. However, his dreams soon turned into a nightmare as the notes, upon further inspection, were found to be counterfeit.

    The news of Salman's find spread rapidly, leading to unforeseen consequences, including the kidnapping of his boss.

    'Mama's bulldozer' ready if voters are threatened: MP CM Chouhan issues stern warning to Congress

    The discovery occurred on November 1 in Bengaluru's Hebbal area when Salman found the bundles in a pile of garbage during his routine work. Uncertain about how to proceed, Salman waited for four days before confiding in his contractor, Bappa, on November 5. Bappa, unsure of the next steps, sought the assistance of social activist Kalimullah, who promptly involved the police.

    Unbeknownst to Salman and Bappa, a criminal gang, aware of the substantial find, decided to take matters into their own hands. On Tuesday, they kidnapped Bappa with the intention of extracting information about the money's location.

    Blindfolded and tortured, Bappa endured a four-hour ordeal as the gang sought details. Despite Bappa insisting that he had informed the police and handed over the money, it took hours for the gang to believe him and release him.

    'God heard prayers, not govt': Supreme Court talks tough on Delhi air pollution after rain

    Fearing for his family's safety, Bappa refrained from filing a police complaint as the gang had issued threats to his family's well-being. Alongside the counterfeit notes, Salman had discovered a letter adorned with a 'United Nations seal,' stating, "The economic and finance committee puts in place a special fund which was voted by members of the Security Council to assist the UN peacekeeping forces in South Sudan."

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 6:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala police summons actor-politician Suresh Gopi over woman journalist's complaint anr

    Kerala police summons actor-politician Suresh Gopi over woman journalist's complaint

    Decoding targeted eliminations: How India's foes are meeting their fate on foreign soil snt

    Decoding targeted eliminations: How India's foes are meeting their fate on foreign soil

    Mama s bulldozer ready if voters are threatened: MP CM Chouhan issues stern warning to Congress AJR

    'Mama's bulldozer' ready if voters are threatened: MP CM Chouhan issues stern warning to Congress

    BREAKING: Police nab KEA scandal kingpin in Maharashtra vkp

    BREAKING: Police nab KEA scandal kingpin in Maharashtra

    'Kerala govt crossed the line several times...' Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over tussle with state govt anr

    'Kerala govt crossed the line several times...' Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over tussle with state govt

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian hot photos: Fashion icon flaunts her flawless figure in stunning black bodycon dress SHG

    Kim Kardashian hot photos: Fashion icon flaunts her flawless figure in stunning black bodycon dress

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar announces extension of Namma metro until Bidadi vkp

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar announces extension of Namma metro until Bidadi

    cricket Happy Birthday Sanju Samson: Top 7 key moments of Sanju's Journey osf

    Happy Birthday Sanju Samson: Top 7 key moments of Sanju's Journey

    Kerala police summons actor-politician Suresh Gopi over woman journalist's complaint anr

    Kerala police summons actor-politician Suresh Gopi over woman journalist's complaint

    Israel Palestine war: Israeli airstrike on largest hospital claims 13 lives, dozens wounded AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Israeli airstrike on largest hospital claims 13 lives, dozens wounded

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon