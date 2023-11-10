Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'God heard prayers, not govt': Supreme Court talks tough on Delhi air pollution after rain

    During the hearing on the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the bench, led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress despite numerous reports and committees addressing the pollution issue. The court stressed its desire to witness concrete results on the ground.

    God heard prayers not govt Supreme Court talks tough on Delhi air pollution after rain AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    The Supreme Court, in a hearing related to air pollution in Delhi, on Friday (November 10) directed the Centre and the Punjab government to outline long-term measures to gradually phase out paddy cultivation, emphasizing the need to address the declining water table in Punjab and insisting on an end to farm fires. The court urged the states to demonstrate tangible results in their efforts to combat pollution and scheduled the next hearing for November 21.

    During the hearing on the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the bench, led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress despite numerous reports and committees addressing the pollution issue. The court stressed its desire to witness concrete results on the ground.

    ED seizes properties worth Rs 24.95 crores linked to Hero MotoCorp Chairman in money laundering case

    While efforts were reported to control farm fires, the Supreme Court sternly stated, "We want farm fires stopped, we want air quality to get better. It's your business how it occurs… The decline must go on during the Diwali holidays." The court emphasized the need for emergency measures to halt farm fires and suggested flexibility in adopting methodologies.

    Commenting on the overnight rain in Delhi and surrounding areas, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul remarked on the unpredictability of weather interventions and suggested that people often rely on prayers for relief, adding a subtle critique of government actions.

    Expressing concern about depleting groundwater in Punjab, the court advocated for the phasing out of paddy cultivation in the state to avert the risk of turning it into a desert.

    The Supreme Court also rebuked the Punjab Governor for not approving bills passed by the assembly, cautioning against playing with fire. Expressing dissatisfaction with the situation in Punjab, the court emphasized the importance of adhering to established traditions and conventions.

    Rajasthan Election 2023: This polling booth has just 35 voters, all members of one family

    The court questioned the Punjab government about the decision to adjourn, rather than prorogue, the budget session of the assembly. Concluding the proceedings, the court highlighted the availability of technology to detect farm fires promptly and stressed that the administrative function is to ensure the effective implementation of measures.

    This matter, stemming from a plea filed in 1985 by environmentalist MC Mehta on air pollution, has brought the issue of crop residue burning to the forefront during the court's ongoing deliberations.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 2:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: Electric shock triggers stampede at Hasanamba temple in Karnataka vkp

    BREAKING: Electric shock triggers stampede at Hasanamba temple in Karnataka

    CM Siddaramaiah champions educational equity: Karnataka announces scholarships for 9.6 lakh laborers' kids

    CM Siddaramaiah champions educational equity: Karnataka announces scholarships for 9.6 lakh laborers' kids

    Karnataka BJP rift: BS Yediyurappa and DV Sadananda Gowda clash over retirement controversy

    Karnataka BJP rift: BS Yediyurappa and DV Sadananda Gowda clash over retirement controversy

    Diwali 2023 bonanza: EPFO starts crediting 2022-23 interest in PF accounts

    Diwali 2023 bonanza: EPFO starts crediting 2022-23 interest in PF accounts

    CJI inaugurates 'Mitti Cafe' managed by specially-abled in Supreme Court; heartwarming videos go viral snt

    CJI inaugurates 'Mitti Cafe' managed by specially-abled in Supreme Court; heartwarming videos go viral

    Recent Stories

    Google will delete your Gmail account Photos more in December Here is how you can avoid it gcw

    Google will delete your Gmail account, Photos & more in December; Here's how you can avoid it

    BREAKING: Electric shock triggers stampede at Hasanamba temple in Karnataka vkp

    BREAKING: Electric shock triggers stampede at Hasanamba temple in Karnataka

    Diwali 2023: Places to visit in Ayodhya-birthplace of Lord Ram anr eai

    Diwali 2023: Places to visit in Ayodhya-birthplace of Lord Ram

    cricket Virat Kohli's stellar performance in the World Cup earns praise from Sir Vivian Richards osf

    Virat Kohli's stellar performance in the World Cup earns praise from Sir Vivian Richards

    Dhanteras 2023: Know Laxmi puja muhurat and important steps that you should take on this day SHG

    Dhanteras 2023: Know Laxmi puja muhurat and important steps that you should take on this day

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon