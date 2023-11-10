'God heard prayers, not govt': Supreme Court talks tough on Delhi air pollution after rain

During the hearing on the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the bench, led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress despite numerous reports and committees addressing the pollution issue. The court stressed its desire to witness concrete results on the ground.

The Supreme Court, in a hearing related to air pollution in Delhi, on Friday (November 10) directed the Centre and the Punjab government to outline long-term measures to gradually phase out paddy cultivation, emphasizing the need to address the declining water table in Punjab and insisting on an end to farm fires. The court urged the states to demonstrate tangible results in their efforts to combat pollution and scheduled the next hearing for November 21.

While efforts were reported to control farm fires, the Supreme Court sternly stated, "We want farm fires stopped, we want air quality to get better. It's your business how it occurs… The decline must go on during the Diwali holidays." The court emphasized the need for emergency measures to halt farm fires and suggested flexibility in adopting methodologies.

Commenting on the overnight rain in Delhi and surrounding areas, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul remarked on the unpredictability of weather interventions and suggested that people often rely on prayers for relief, adding a subtle critique of government actions.

Expressing concern about depleting groundwater in Punjab, the court advocated for the phasing out of paddy cultivation in the state to avert the risk of turning it into a desert.

The Supreme Court also rebuked the Punjab Governor for not approving bills passed by the assembly, cautioning against playing with fire. Expressing dissatisfaction with the situation in Punjab, the court emphasized the importance of adhering to established traditions and conventions.

The court questioned the Punjab government about the decision to adjourn, rather than prorogue, the budget session of the assembly. Concluding the proceedings, the court highlighted the availability of technology to detect farm fires promptly and stressed that the administrative function is to ensure the effective implementation of measures.

This matter, stemming from a plea filed in 1985 by environmentalist MC Mehta on air pollution, has brought the issue of crop residue burning to the forefront during the court's ongoing deliberations.