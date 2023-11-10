'Mama's bulldozer' ready if voters are threatened: MP CM Chouhan issues stern warning to Congress

In an election rally in Satna, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP government, alleging that it only works for certain industrialists. He claimed that the farmers, laborers, and small businessmen in Madhya Pradesh are anxious due to the halt in development.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday (November 10) issued a stern warning to the Congress during a public gathering in Bijuri, Kotma, stating that if the Congress threatens people for votes, then Mama's bulldozer is ready. The Chief Minister expressed his resolve to combat any hooliganism and emphasized a zero-tolerance policy.

Chouhan accused the Congress of halting beneficial projects in Madhya Pradesh during its 15-month rule after the 2018 state assembly polls. He highlighted the discontinuation of schemes like Sambal Yojana, the confiscation of cycles from children, and the suspension of the tirth yatra, which he has reinstated and will now be conducted by airplane.

In an election rally in Satna, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP government, alleging that it only works for certain industrialists. He claimed that the farmers, laborers, and small businessmen in Madhya Pradesh are anxious due to the halt in development. The Congress pledged to replicate the successful initiatives undertaken in Chhattisgarh if elected in Madhya Pradesh.

Recalling the events of 2018, Rahul Gandhi asserted that big industrialists collaborated with Shivraj Chouhan to overthrow the elected Congress government because it prioritized the welfare of laborers and farmers over vested interests.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states scheduled for polls on November 17, with the vote count set for December 3. Voters will select representatives from 230 Assembly constituencies.

