Actor Vijay has emerged as a major political force in Tamil Nadu, following the legacy of stars like MGR. His party, TVK, challenges the established DMK-AIADMK binary. Exit polls show him as the most preferred chief ministerial candidate, drawing strong support from young and urban voters.

Tamil Nadu has a long history of cinema icons transforming their screen popularity into political power, and fresh election analysis suggests actor-turned-politician Vijay could be the next star to challenge that legacy. A report by News18 frames the rise of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief as more than just a celebrity crossover, arguing that the 51-year-old may be positioning himself as the next major force in the state after legends like M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa.

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For decades, Tamil Nadu politics has been shaped by film personalities who converted mass fan followings into durable political movements. MGR used his immense popularity to build the AIADMK into a dominant force, while Jayalalithaa later cemented herself as one of the state’s most influential leaders. News18 notes that Vijay is now attempting a similar transition, but in a political environment that is far more fragmented and competitive than in previous decades.

The latest exit poll data has intensified that discussion. One survey found that Vijay has emerged as the most preferred chief ministerial face, receiving 37 per cent support, ahead of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at 35 per cent. While most pollsters still predict the DMK-led alliance could remain ahead in seat count, Vijay’s personal popularity has made him the central story of the election.

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News18’s analysis suggests Vijay’s appeal goes beyond traditional party structures. His support appears strongest among young voters, urban middle-class residents and first-time voters who are increasingly looking beyond the established DMK-AIADMK political binary. Analysts quoted in the report argue that his carefully crafted “clean politics” image and outsider status have helped him connect with a section of voters frustrated by conventional leadership.

What makes Vijay’s rise notable is that he has not simply entered politics as another celebrity candidate. Instead, he has tried to build a direct political identity through welfare promises, anti-corruption messaging and an effort to present TVK as a serious alternative rather than a symbolic presence. That approach has led some observers to wonder whether he could become what News18 described as Tamil Nadu’s next political “G.O.A.T.” — a leader capable of reshaping the state’s political future.

Still, the path remains uncertain. Unlike MGR and Jayalalithaa, Vijay is entering a political system with stronger party networks, sharper voter divisions and less room for personality-driven landslides. Some analysts believe he could emerge as a kingmaker rather than chief minister in his first electoral test.

Even so, the election has already achieved one thing: it has transformed Vijay from a film superstar into a serious political conversation. Whether he wins power now or later, the comparison with Tamil Nadu’s most iconic political stars shows just how dramatically his entry has altered the state’s political narrative.

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