From Emmanuel Macron to Prachanda: World leaders greet India on the country’s Independence Day

    From Emmanuel Macron to Prachanda: World leaders greet India on Independence Day 2023
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    Leaders from across the world have conveyed their well-wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day. Distinguished figures like French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as foreign ministers from Iran, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, have extended their greetings to mark the celebration of India's independence.

    In its Independence Day communication, the United States (US) State Department conveyed that the two nations are collaboratively striving to construct a more promising future for all. "Warm wishes on Independence Day, India! As we join in the celebrations with the Indian populace, we contemplate the strong connection between our countries, resonating through the uplifting ideals in our respective Constitutions: 'We the People'."

    Emmanuel Macron shared a video from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to Bastille Day as the chief guest. Macron affirmed that France can consistently rely on India, underscoring the enduring and amicable ties between Paris and New Delhi.

    The leaders of Nepal and Bhutan also conveyed warm felicitations to the Indian populace on this significant day.

    Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda tweeted, "On the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi ji and to the friendly people of India for continued peace, progress, and prosperity."

    Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering joined in celebrating the exceptional journey of India's nationhood. "I join my friends from India in celebrating the remarkable journey of their nation today," Tshering said.

    Additionally, through electronic means, Prime Minister Modi and his Maldivian counterpart Ibrahim Solih exchanged pleasantries. Solih extended his well-wishes to the Indian populace on this significant Independence Day.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 4:44 PM IST
