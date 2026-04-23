France has removed the airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals from 10 April 2026. The decision allows Indian travellers with ordinary passports to pass through French airports without a visa, as long as they stay in the international transit zone and do not enter the country. The move follows a promise by President Emmanuel Macron.

Indian travellers passing through France now have one less step to worry about. France has removed the airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals, making international travel smoother. The decision was confirmed by the Embassy of France in India in an official statement.

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What the new rule says

From 10 April 2026, Indian citizens with an ordinary passport do not need an airport transit visa when passing through French airports.

This applies only if travellers stay inside the international transit zone and do not enter French territory. It is meant for passengers travelling to a third country with a layover in France.

In simple terms, if you are only changing flights in France and not leaving the airport, you do not need this visa anymore.

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Why this change was made

The move follows a promise made by Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India in February 2026. He had said steps would be taken to make travel easier for Indian nationals.

To make this happen, France updated its earlier visa rules. A decree changed the older law from May 2010, which dealt with entry and visa requirements for foreigners.

This update was officially published in France’s legal record, known as the Journal Officiel, on 9 April 2026. The new rule came into effect the next day.

Who benefits from this rule

The visa waiver is for Indian travellers who are simply transiting through France.

It helps those flying to other countries, such as the US, Canada, or European nations, with a stop in France. As long as they remain in the airport’s international zone, no transit visa is needed.

However, if a traveller wants to leave the airport or enter France, normal visa rules will still apply.

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A step towards easier travel

This decision is seen as a positive move in improving travel between India and France.

It makes France a more convenient transit hub for Indian passengers. Travellers can now plan routes with fewer visa worries, saving both time and effort.

The change also shows stronger ties between the two countries and a shared focus on easier movement for people.