Four people died and one was critically injured in Andhra Pradesh when a lorry struck a car near Tangutur Toll Gate. The victims were en route to cast their votes in the Panchayat elections when the collision occurred.

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Four people were killed and one sustained critical injuries after a lorry rammed into a car near the Tangutur Toll Gate in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district. According to the information shared by the State Transport Minister’s PRO, the accident occurred when the car was at the toll gate, and the lorry rammed into it, resulting in the deaths of four occupants and leaving another person critically injured. The victims were travelling from Karnataka to their native village to cast their votes in the Panchayat elections when the accident took place. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, four people were killed, and eight others sustained serious injuries after a lorry rammed into a vehicle near Rayalacheruvu in Yadiki mandal of Anantapur district. According to the state transport minister, Ram Prasad Reddy, the vehicle was travelling from Hyderabad to Tadipatri when the accident occurred.

Earlier, in a separate incident in Pune, three students were killed and two others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a car and subsequently hit students waiting at a bus stop outside Trinity College of Engineering and Research in the Yewalewadi area of Pune on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The accident occurred at around 2:30 pm when the truck was descending the steep slope of Bopdev Ghat; the driver of the speeding truck lost control. The vehicle reportedly hit another vehicle first before swerving off the road and ploughing into college students waiting at a roadside bus stop. The five injured students were rushed to different hospitals for treatment. However, three of them, identified as Siddhesh Raje, Vishal Dangde and Mohini Chaudhary, succumbed to their injuries, according to police. (ANI)