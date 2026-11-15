Four individuals sustained minor burn injuries following a fire at the Jamia Masjid in the Hamray area of Pattan in Baramulla. Fire tenders doused the flames, and the injured are receiving treatment in Srinagar, currently in stable condition.

Four Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Jamia Masjid in Baramulla Area Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Four people sustained minor burn injuries after a fire broke out at Jamia Masjid in the Hamray area of Pattan in Baramulla district on Sunday. Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. According to the spot officer, the injured were identified as Aijaz Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Altaf Pandit and Bilal Ahmad Pandit. All four were shifted to a hospital in Srinagar for medical treatment and are in stable condition. (ANI)