Ex-Muslim Sahil, a YouTuber and activist known for his public debates on Islam and criticism of religious practices, has alleged that he was attacked by a group of around 12 people in Mumbai. The incident reportedly took place in the Vashi area on Saturday night, November 14.

Sahil shared a video on social media showing blood on his face and an injury to his hand. He claimed that the attackers targeted him because of his views on Islam and said he could have been killed had he not managed to escape.

According to Sahil, he had gone to Vashi with some new friends when a group of people from Dharavi, where he had previously lived, attacked him. He also claimed that he was unarmed.

Ex ExMuslim Sahil has been attacked in Mumbai https://t.co/Oyqmj8jBzd — Real Islam with Sahil (@ExmuslimSahil) November 14, 2026

Except for minor bruises, @ExmuslimSahil is fine. @MumbaiPolice will ensure that the criminals who attacked him face the law. https://t.co/NiJseR4MiY — Neeraj Atri (@AtriNeeraj) November 15, 2026

Ex Ex Muslim Sahil was att@cked in Mumbai 😳🥺😡 Isलाम की सच्चाई सामने लाने पर हमारे शांतिप्रिय मज़हब के शांतिदूतों से रहा नहीं गया....इनके पास कोई तरीका नहीं बचा जिससे यह लोग अपने दीन को डिफेंड कर सकें। भगवान बिरसा मुंडा | #JanjatiyaGauravDiwas | #BirsaMunda | #INDvsNZ https://t.co/n7HGMjvJHH — Netizen (@Neti_zen_) November 15, 2026

Mumbai Police had not issued an official statement or confirmed the circumstances of the alleged attack when the incident was reported on Sunday. The identities and motives of the alleged attackers have also not been independently established.

Who is Ex-Muslim Sahil?

Ex-Muslim Sahil is an Indian YouTuber and activist who rose to prominence through online discussions questioning Islamic beliefs, religious practices and interpretations of religious texts.

He became known for hosting lengthy livestreams on YouTube, during which he invited Islamic scholars and clerics to discuss theological questions. His content attracted thousands of viewers, particularly young people interested in debates about religion, belief and atheism.

Sahil was among the early prominent Indian voices in the Ex-Muslim movement, a community of people who have left Islam or no longer identify with the religion and publicly discuss their experiences and reasons for doing so.

Over the years, his online following grew considerably. According to a November 2026 report by India Today, his Ex-muslim Sahil Uncensored YouTube channel had around 2.75 lakh subscribers. His social media accounts also attracted hundreds of thousands of followers.

His popularity was largely built on livestreams that sometimes continued for several hours. During these sessions, he questioned religious interpretations, discussed subjects that he considered problematic in Islamic theology and invited clerics to respond to his arguments.