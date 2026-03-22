At least four Assam police personnel were injured in an attack by suspected ULFA (I) militants in Assam's Tinsukia district. Militants used RPGs and engaged in a firefight at a police commando camp in the Jagun area early on Sunday.

At least four Assam police personnel were injured following an attack carried out by suspected militants of the United Liberation Front of Assam (I) in Assam's Tinsukia district, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place at Jagun area in Tinsukia district at around 2 am on Sunday.

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Details of the Attack

According to the reports, suspected militants lobbed at least four to five Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPG) at a police commando camp in the area, followed by an exchange of heavy rounds of bullets by both sides.

A senior official of Assam police told ANI over the phone that, in the initial report, four police personnel were injured in the attack by suspected ULFA (I) militants. Injured police personnel were rushed to the nearby hospital.

Security Forces Launch Manhunt

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to find the attackers. More details are awaited. (ANI)