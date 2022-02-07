  • Facebook
    Fortunate to have 'incredibly dedicated', 'efficient team': outgoing JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar

    Jagadesh Kumar penned a farewell note and said being at the helm of JNU's affairs and transformational growth is a great honour that he will treasure for the rest of his life. He said serving this great University was truly a treasured experience. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
    The newly appointed chairperson of the University Grants Commission and the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), M Jagadesh Kumar, penned an emotional farewell note on Monday to teachers, students, and staff at JNU.

    M Jagadesh Kumar was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the JNU on January 27, 2016. Kumar said he was fortunate enough to work with an incredibly dedicated and efficient team who took their responsibilities earnestly and delivered the university results. Kumar thanked his staff and faculty members for their dedication, commitment, and convection to remain focused on the priorities that would enable the University to be one of the finest. He also thanked them for introducing new schools and centres, launching new academic programmes, and making the admissions and administrative work more effective.  

    Kumar called his colleagues the backbone of the University. He lauded his staff members and faculty for their selfless service to the stakeholder and a sense of belonging. 

    The weekly afternoon's interactions, including students, staff, and faculty members, were reserved for exchanging new ideas and changes to introduce in the academic and administrative functioning of the University, said, Kumar. Kumar added he tried to be available to receive constructive feedback and suggestion, which aided in resolving many issues.

    Also Read: JNU gets its first woman Vice Chancellor in Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

    As he moves ahead, Kumar, in his note wrote, he never imagined heading the Jawaharlal Nehru University while living in the IIT-Delhi campus. The outgoing Vice-Chancellor was always curious about the 1000-acre spread JNU campus. Kumar added when he entered the campus, he knew no one. However, in 2022, his wife and he knows many incredible people and their families. And because of them, they enjoyed a positive stay on the campus. 

    Kumar said they had recruited many bright and new faculties in the last few years. Kumar believes that they will help reach the University to the newest height in coming years with their passion for innovative research and knowledge dissemination.  

    As he exists from the JNU to join the University Grants Commission as a Chairman, he wishes a bright future for the University and noted being grateful for the cooperation, support, and kindness. 

    Kumar's tenure as the University's Vice-Chancellor has been marred by controversies, ranging from the sedition row in 2016 and multiple lockdowns of his office to the then-HRD Minister being stuck for over six hours at the venue of JNU's convocation in 2019.

    Kumar had his first brush with controversy as VC just a week later when students clashed with the administration over the cancellation of an event protesting the execution of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

    Also Read: JNU alters invite to anti-sex harassment session after NCW chief asks to withdraw 'misogynist' circular

    Kumar is well-known for his expertise in electronic engineering and related fields, having earned MS(EE) and Ph.D. (EE) degrees from the Department of Electrical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He was previously an assistant professor at IIT Kharagpur and an Associate Professor at IIT Delhi.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
