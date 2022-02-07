JNU gets its first woman Vice Chancellor in Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

“Her appointment is for a period of five years,” a senior Ministry of Education official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The current Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule University, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has been appointed as the VC of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), according to Ministry of Education officials.

This is the first time a woman has been appointed the Vice Chancellor of JNU.

As per PTI report, M Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding the charge of acting VC at JNU after his five-year term ended last year, was last week appointed as the chairman of the University Grants Commission.

More details to follow.