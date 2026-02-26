UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanked Japan for strengthening ties and clean energy collaboration. He highlighted a plan to develop IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence for green hydrogen and visited the Komekurayama Hydrogen Facility in Yamanashi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed gratitude to the Japanese government and the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture for their role in strengthening India-Japan ties and advancing clean energy collaboration. Speaking in Yamanashi, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said he was delighted that the Japanese government and the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture were playing a significant role in deepening relations between India and Japan and furthering the vision of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Green Hydrogen and Academic Collaboration

The Chief Minister also highlighted collaboration in the field of green hydrogen and academic excellence. Referring to an initiative proposed during the Governor's visit to Uttar Pradesh, he said the state has launched a major programme to develop Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence. "Following the initiative initiated by the Governor during his visit to Uttar Pradesh, we have launched a major program to develop IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence. I am confident that this green hydrogen technology can play a major role in advancing Prime Minister Modi's mission to achieve Uttar Pradesh's energy self-sufficiency", he said.

Visit to Komekurayama Hydrogen Facility

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the Komekurayama Hydrogen Facility in Yamanashi, Japan, where he observed the advanced Power-to-Gas system and explored green hydrogen and clean energy technologies. Highlighting the state's focus on sustainable energy and innovation, CM Yogi praised Yamanashi's approach for offering valuable insights into accelerating the transition to clean mobility and environmentally responsible growth.

Pioneering Power-to-Gas Technology

Yamanashi Prefecture's green hydrogen facility is a game-changer for Japan's energy transition. The Power-to-Gas (P2G) system uses solar power to produce hydrogen, which is then used as boiler fuel, reducing CO2 emissions.

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "Visited the Yamanashi Hydrogen Facility in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, and witnessed the advanced Power-to-Gas system in operation. Appreciated the pioneering work being undertaken in green hydrogen and clean energy technologies. Yamanashi's innovative approach offers valuable insights for accelerating sustainable energy transition and clean mobility solutions. Uttar Pradesh is firmly committed to advancing green hydrogen, sustainable energy solutions and a future driven by innovation, self-reliance and environmental responsibility. "

The facility is a collaborative effort between Yamanashi Prefecture and ten corporate partners, including Suntory Holdings, Toray, and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings. The project aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2026 and expand the use of green hydrogen in the region.

Diplomatic and Cultural Engagements

On the second day of his trip, the Chief Minister also interacted with students at the Yamanashi Public School.

On Wednesday, the UP CM met with Komori Takuo, Parliamentary Vice Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Government of Japan. Thw two held detailed and constructive discussions on strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Japan economic cooperation, enhancing trade and promoting greater Japanese investment in the state across key sectors of mutual interest.

The UP CM highlighted Uttar Pradesh's investor friendly policies, robust infrastructure development, improved law and order and expanding opportunities in manufacturing, MSMEs, electronics, logistics and emerging industries and invited greater participation of Japanese companies in our growth journey.

Takuo expressed keen interest in expanding Japanese industry engagement with Uttar Pradesh and appreciated the state's proactive approach towards investment facilitation. (ANI)