Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi's Knesset speech, citing historical letters between Nehru and Einstein to counter Modi's remark on India-Israel ties. The opposition questioned Modi's visit amid the Gaza conflict.

Taking a subtle jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark linking his birth with India's recognition of Israel during his address to the Israeli parliament, Knesset, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh described it as an "unabashed defence of his host" while reflecting on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. In an 'X' post, Ramesh highlighted the long-standing India-Israel relationship dating back to the era of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ramesh Highlights Nehru-Einstein Correspondence

The Congress leader also shared letters and documents exchanged between Nehru and the renowned scientist and Nobel laureate Albert Einstein. He noted that Einstein had written to Nehru on June 13, 1947, regarding the creation of Israel, to which Nehru responded a month later. "In his address to the Knesset yesterday - which was an unabashed defence of his host - Prime Minister Modi drew attention to the fact that India recognised the new state of Israel on the day he was born. Actually, Albert Einstein had written to Jawaharlal Nehru on June 13, 1947, on the subject of the creation of Israel. Here is Nehru's reply to Einstein a month later. On Nov 5, 1949, the two had met at Einstein's home in Princeton," Jairam Ramesh wrote on 'X'.

Ramesh further stated that on November 5, 1949, Nehru met with Einstein at his Princeton home, adding that in November 1952, Einstein was offered the Presidency of Israel, which he declined. Shortly before his death in April 1955, Einstein and Nehru corresponded again on nuclear explosions and weapons. "In Nov 1952, Einstein was offered the Presidency of Israel which he declined. And a short while before he passed away in April 1955, Einstein and Nehru had exchanged letters on the issue of nuclear explosions and weapons," the 'X' post added.

Opposition Criticises PM's Israel Visit

This comes amidst the ongoing criticism by the Indian opposition of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel due to its conflict with Palestine and alleged military action in Gaza region.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MP Imran Masood said that India's diplomatic stance on Palestine remains clear, with the government supporting Palestine. "What can Israel give to India?... The PM is going there. If there is any morality, then he should talk about death of children in Gaza. Govt of India's stand is clear, that it supports Palestine...," Masood told ANI.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also criticised PM Modi's Israel visit asking on "whose behest" does he travel abroad. Speaking to ANI, Pawan Khera said, "Is Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister? At whose behest does the Prime Minister go abroad? Under whose pressure did he agree to the trade deal? Who is in the government?."

PM Modi Addresses Palestine Issue at Knesset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Palestine issue during a historic speech at the Israeli parliament, Knesset, noting that the Trump administration-led Gaza Peace Initiative holds the "promise of a just and durable peace" for the people of the region.

Currently on a two-day state visit to Israel, his second to the nation, the Prime Minister remarked on the significance of the occasion, stating that he is the first Indian head of government to address the Israeli parliament. "Gaza Peace Initiative holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. The road to peace is not always easy but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region," the Prime Minister said during his landmark address.

He further observed that the initiative has been endorsed by the UN Security Council and provides a clear pathway, with India expressing its firm support for the framework. (ANI)