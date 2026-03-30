After being expelled from AIADMK, former TN CM O Panneerselvam and his son joined DMK. OPS recently offered prayers at Tirumala. CM MK Stalin welcomed him, praising his loyalty while criticizing Edappadi K Palaniswami for his BJP alliance.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader O Panneerselvam on Monday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in Tirupati district.

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OPS Joins DMK After AIADMK Expulsion

In February, expelled AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday joined Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) in the presence of party chief and CM MK Stalin in Chennai. Along with OPS, his son P Ravindhranath Kumar also joined DMK ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu polls. O Panneerselvam was expelled from the party after a leadership tussle with Edappadi K Palaniswami back in 2022. The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Stalin Welcomes OPS, Criticises EPS

Later, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in March, praised DMK leader O Panneerselvam while criticising AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for allying with the BJP, stating that "if OPS stands for loyalty, Edappadi K. Palaniswami represents betrayal." Addressing a gathering at the event organised by former Chief Minister and party leader O Panneerselvam to induct his supporters into the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ahead of the upcoming state Legislative Assembly elections, Stalin wholeheartedly welcomed OPS and "the brothers and sisters who have returned to our movement with him". (ANI)