Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies at 89

    Former President Ram Nath Kovind said he was shocked to know about the demise of Dr. Devisingh Shekhawat. "My condolences with Smt Pratibha Singh Patil ji and her family in this hour of grief," the former President said.

    Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies at 89 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat on Friday (February 24) passed away at the age of 89 at a hospital following a heart attack, sources close to the family said.

    He was admitted to the hospital a few days back, they said. "He passed away at 9 am today due to a heart attack," a source said.

    Also read: Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan released from jail amid tight security

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "My thoughts are with our former President Smt. Pratibha Patil Ji and her family on the passing away of Dr. Devisingh Shekhawat Ji. He made a mark on society through his various community service efforts. Om Shanti."

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar also mourned Shekhawat's demise. "Deeply saddened by the demise of the Senior Congress leader and renowned agriculturist Shri Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat ji. The veteran leader served as the first Mayor of Amaravati and was a strong support system for Smt Pratibha tai as the First Gentleman of India," Pawar tweeted.

    Also read: 'Cancel case or face consequence': Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh supporters clash with Punjab police

    Former President Ram Nath Kovind said he was shocked to know about the demise of Dr. Devisingh Shekhawat. "My condolences with Smt Pratibha Singh Patil ji and her family in this hour of grief," the former President said.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan released from jail amid tight security AJR

    Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan released from jail amid tight security

    No elections for Congress Working Committee; President Mallikarjun Kharge to hand-pick members AJR

    No elections for Congress Working Committee; President Mallikarjun Kharge to hand-pick members

    Gujarat Budget 2023: FM Kanu Desai announces Rs 550 crore for reconstruction of Morbi bridge post collapse AJR

    Gujarat Budget 2023: FM Kanu Desai announces Rs 550 crore for reconstruction of Morbi bridge post collapse

    Dammam bound Air India Express makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram airport; check details AJR

    Dammam-bound Air India Express makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram airport; check details

    Who is Amritpal Singh, the Khalistan-backer having a free-run in Punjab?

    Who is Amritpal Singh, the Khalistan-backer having a free run in Punjab?

    Recent Stories

    football MLS Is Inter Miami keen on signing Lionel Messi Sergio Busquets Coach Phil Neville gives 'game-changing' response snt

    MLS: Is Inter Miami keen on signing Messi, Busquets? Coach Neville gives 'game-changing' response

    Astronaut sports Gorilla suit on ISS to prank crew member; watch old viral video - gps

    Astronaut sports Gorilla suit on ISS to prank crew member; watch old viral video

    PSL 2023: Babar Azam scares Hasan Ali with bat; what happens next is hilarious (WATCH)-ayh

    PSL 2023: Babar Azam scares Hasan Ali with bat; what happens next is hilarious (WATCH)

    Crypto Loyalty Rewards With Big Eyes, Polygon and Filecoin: Loot Box Could Generate 10x Returns!

    Crypto Loyalty Rewards With Big Eyes, Polygon and Filecoin: Loot Box Could Generate 10x Returns!

    Malaika Arora to Disha Patani: 5 sexy actresses who flaunted their stretch marks like a pro vma

    Malaika Arora to Disha Patani: 5 sexy actresses who flaunted their stretch marks like a pro

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon