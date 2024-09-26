Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former PM Manmohan Singh turns 92: A look at his political career

    Renowned for his economic acumen and calm demeanor, Singh's contributions as a politician, economist, and reformer continue to shape India's economic and political landscape. From his crucial role in economic liberalisation to his decade-long tenure as Prime Minister of India, Singh's legacy is firmly etched in the country's modern history.

    Former PM Manmohan Singh turns 92: A look at his political career AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 11:52 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a stalwart of Indian politics, on Thursday (September 26) celebrates his 92nd birthday. Renowned for his economic acumen and calm demeanor, Singh's contributions as a politician, economist, and reformer continue to shape India's economic and political landscape. From his crucial role in economic liberalisation to his decade-long tenure as Prime Minister of India, Singh's legacy is firmly etched in the country's modern history.

    Early career and rise in politics:

    Born in 1932, Singh began his public service journey in various key roles before entering mainstream politics. Between 1972 and 1987, he held positions such as Chief Economic Advisor, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, and Head of the Planning Commission. His expertise as an economist became evident during these years, laying the foundation for the significant role he would play in India's economic transformation.

    Money laundering case: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji; check details

    In 1991, Singh was appointed Finance Minister in the government of then-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. This marked a turning point in his career, as he became the architect of some of the most transformative economic reforms in Indian history.

    Architect of economic liberalisation:

    One of the most defining chapters of Singh's career was his pivotal role in the economic liberalisation of India in 1991. At a time when India was grappling with a severe financial crisis, Singh, as Finance Minister, introduced a series of reforms aimed at opening up the Indian economy. These reforms dismantled the License Raj, lowered trade barriers, and welcomed foreign investment into key sectors, setting the stage for India’s growth as a global economic power.

    His economic policies, though met with initial resistance, played a crucial role in reshaping India's economy and integrating it into the global market. Singh's legacy as a reformer was cemented during this period, as he became widely regarded as the "father of Indian economic reforms."

    His tenure as the Prime Minister of India (2004-2014):

    In 2004, Singh was appointed the 13th Prime Minister of India, leading the country for two consecutive terms until 2014. His tenure was marked by several significant policy initiatives that focused on rural development, social welfare, and governance transparency.

    Under his leadership, landmark legislation such as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and the Right to Information (RTI) Act were passed. NREGA, later renamed MGNREGA, provided a safety net for rural households, offering a minimum of 100 days of guaranteed employment each year. The RTI Act empowered Indian citizens to hold their government accountable by seeking information from public agencies, bolstering transparency.

    Karnataka landslide: Arjun's lorry brought ashore, brother identifies his belongings

    The Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement:

    One of Singh's major foreign policy achievements was the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement, signed in 2005. The landmark deal allowed India access to civilian nuclear technology from the US, marking a significant step in improving India's energy security and enhancing diplomatic ties with the United States.

    A legacy of economic and social reforms:

    Manmohan Singh remains one of India's most respected leaders, having shaped the country's economic policies for decades. His calm leadership style and focus on inclusive development have left an enduring impact on India's political and economic spheres.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Money laundering case: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji; check details AJR

    Money laundering case: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji; check details

    BREAKING: Kerala govt rejects ADGP's report on Thrissur Pooram disruption, re-investigation likely dmn

    Kerala govt rejects ADGP's report on Thrissur Pooram disruption, re-investigation likely

    Karnataka landslide: Arjun's lorry brought ashore, brother identifies his belongings dmn

    Karnataka landslide: Arjun's lorry brought ashore, brother identifies his belongings

    Kerala among states with highest youth unemployment rates of 29.9 per cent; Report anr

    Kerala among states with highest youth unemployment rates of 29.9 per cent; Report

    Paracetamol and 53 other tablets fail quality test says Central Drug report vkp

    53 tablets, including Paracetamol, fail quality tests: Central Drug report

    Recent Stories

    Smart business ventures for seniors: Unlocking profitability after retirement NTI

    Smart business ventures for seniors: Unlocking profitability after retirement

    22-year-old Chander Prakash becomes Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show KBC 16's first Crorepati RKK

    22-year-old Chander Prakash becomes Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show KBC 16's first Crorepati

    Is using a facial razor safe for women? Debunking myths about facial hair growth NTI

    Is using a facial razor safe for women? Debunking myths about facial hair growth

    Is Bachchan family neglecting Aishwarya Rai? Simi Garewal reacts to the gossip RBA

    Is Bachchan family neglecting Aishwarya Rai? Simi Garewal reacts to the gossip

    Money laundering case: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji; check details AJR

    Money laundering case: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji; check details

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon