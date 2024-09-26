Money laundering case: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji; check details

Before the Supreme Court's intervention, the Madras High Court had dismissed Senthil Balaji's bail plea, citing concerns over public interest. The court had expressed that releasing Balaji in a case of such a nature could set a harmful precedent and undermine public trust.

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday (September 26) granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in the money laundering case related to the alleged 2014 "cash-for-jobs" scam. A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih passed the order, imposing strict conditions on Balaji's release. This development comes after the court reserved its decision on August 12, following arguments from both the Enforcement Directorate (ED), represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and the legal team defending Balaji, led by senior advocates Mukul Rohatagi and Sidharth Luthra.

Before the Supreme Court's intervention, the Madras High Court had dismissed Senthil Balaji's bail plea, citing concerns over public interest. The court had expressed that releasing Balaji in a case of such a nature could set a harmful precedent and undermine public trust. It also emphasized the need for swift judicial proceedings in this case, instructing the Principal Special Court in Chennai to conclude the trial within three months.

Karnataka landslide: Arjun's lorry brought ashore, brother identifies his belongings

"The trial should be conducted on a day-to-day basis," the high court had directed, referring to the Supreme Court's guidelines on expedited trials in such cases. The high court's decision was based on the fact that Balaji had already spent over eight months in custody, suggesting that a timely trial was crucial to avoid prolonged incarceration without resolution.

On June 14, 2023, Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the alleged "cash-for-jobs" scam. The charges date back to his tenure as the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government, during which he allegedly took bribes in exchange for job appointments in the transport department.

In August 2023, the ED submitted a 3,000-page charge sheet detailing the allegations against Balaji. The lengthy investigation into the case has seen multiple legal attempts by Balaji to secure bail, all of which were previously denied. The Madras High Court had rejected his earlier bail plea on October 19, and local courts had dismissed his petitions three times before.

53 tablets, including Paracetamol, fail quality tests: Central Drug report

With the Supreme Court now granting Balaji conditional bail, the case will move forward with the special court in Chennai expected to conduct the trial as per the high court's timeline. The upcoming proceedings will be crucial in determining whether Balaji can successfully defend himself against the charges or face further legal consequences.

The "cash-for-jobs" scam and the subsequent money laundering case have drawn significant attention, given Balaji's high-profile political career and the serious nature of the allegations.

Latest Videos