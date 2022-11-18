Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah resigns as National Conference president; cites health reasons

The NC leader reportedly announced his resignation at the party's provincial office bearers meeting held in Srinagar. In an emotional speech, Abdullah urged party leaders to take control of the situation and work towards strengthening the party.

Former Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister Farooq Abdullahon Friday (November 18) resigned from his post as the National Conference (NC) president. 85-year-old veteran leader tendered his resignation citing health reasons.

It is reportedly said that a fresh election for the party's presidential post is scheduled to be held on December 5. Abdullah will continue to head the party until elections are held.

Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi gets death threat in Madhya Pradesh, letter warns of blasts across Indore

Meanwhile, it is speculated that National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah is likely to take over the reins of the party.

The NC leader reportedly announced his resignation at the party's provincial office bearers meeting held in Srinagar. In an emotional speech, Abdullah urged party leaders to take control of the situation and work towards strengthening the party.

Also read: Modi Govt seeks views on revised Digital Personal Data Protection bill

The NC leader also highlighted challenges faced by locals and advised party officials to collaborate closely with them.

"I will not be contesting for the post of president any longer. The elections for the post will be held on December 5. It is time for the new generation to take over the responsibilities," Abdullah said.

He further said that anyone from the party can contest for the post as it is a democratic exercise.